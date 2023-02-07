Read full article on original website
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Selma's Chicago Pizzeria is in Rancho Santa Margarita, CaliforniaS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
CBS Sports
Rangers' Vladimir Tarasenko: Traded to New York
Tarasenko was sent to the Rangers from the Blues on Thursday, along with Niko Mikkola, in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a 2023 conditional first-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. Tarasenko has scored just 10 goals in 38 games this season and could miss the 30-goal threshold for...
CBS Sports
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: In full-contact jersey Thursday
O'Reilly (foot) is practicing in full equipment Thursday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com. O'Reilly suffered a broken foot Dec. 31 and has yet to play in the calendar year, a span of 14 games. O'Reilly has had a tough go of it this season, with 10 goals and 16 points, along with a horrendous minus-28 rating this season. He is in the final year of a seven-year, $52.5 million deal and could get dealt before the March 5 trade deadline, if the Blues and O'Reilly cannot come to an agreement on a new contract.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Notches an apple
Mayfield snapped a nine-game pointless drought with an assist in a 4-0 victory over the Kraken on Tuesday. Mayfield has five goals, eight assists and a plus-2 rating in 54 games this season. There was some thought that Mayfield, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, could be on the move before the March 3 trade deadline, but the addition of Bo Horvat has signaled the Islanders will likely be buyers this season and not sellers. Mayfield could, however, still be on the move if the team's play were to take a nosedive. That seems unlikely, however, and the better question may be what other additions could be in store for the Isles.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Naile: Removed from 40-man roster
The Cardinals designated Naile for assignment Wednesday. Naile loses his roster spot to make room for newly acquired Anthony Misiewicz, whom the Cardinals traded for Wednesday. With a 5.00 ERA across nine innings in his debut season in 2022, Naile could earn a call-up at some point during the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Caleb Smith: Lands deal with Pirates
Smith (elbow) signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Pirates on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Smith pitched nearly exclusively out of Arizona's bullpen in 2022 and posted a 4.11 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 70 frames. He also surrendered 5.0 BB/9 and 1.8 HR/9, which led to him being DFA'd by the Diamondbacks in November. Smith will fight for a low-leverage role in the Pirates' bullpen during spring training.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Kevin Hart says he bought eagle for $16.5M, named it Jalen Hurts
NFL fans can get creative when it comes to expressing love for their team, but Philadelphia Eagles superfan Kevin Hart really let his imagination fly. This week, the comedian shared on social media that he has a new friend: an eagle he bought and eventually named after Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Justin Thomas breaks from 2023 WM Phoenix Open to interview Patrick Mahomes, other Super Bowl 57 stars
With Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in nearby Glendale, Justin Thomas took a break from this week's WM Phoenix Open to cross over to a potential side gig in media. Thomas visited Super Bowl media day and queried a variety of players about how they're feeling ahead of the big game on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook trade grades: Lakers, Timberwolves don't move needle much, while Jazz come out big winner
The Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz are finalizing a three-team trade that would send Russell Westbrook and a top-four protected 2027 first-round pick to the Jazz, D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley to the Lakers and Mike Conley Jr. to the Timberwolves, CBS Sports' Bill Reiter has confirmed. In addition, the Timberwolves will receive the lesser of Washington and Memphis' second-round picks in 2024 along with 2025 and 2026 second-round picks from the Jazz. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are also going to Minnesota in the deal.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Donna Kelce won't be honorary coin toss captain as NFL pays tribute to late Cardinals legend
PHOENIX -- If you were one of the many hoping to see Donna Kelce, Jason and Travis' mother, serve as the honorary coin toss captain for Super Bowl LVII, you're going to be disappointed. The NFL has instead opted to honor the late Pat Tillman, who played at Arizona State and with the Arizona Cardinals, by selecting four Pat Tillman Foundation Tillman Scholars to do the honors.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade back twice as two AFC franchises fight to secure QBs with top picks
Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
CBS Sports
Rays' Charlie Culberson: Gets NRI from Tampa Bay
Culberson agreed Thursday with the Rays on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Culberson posted a rough .252/.283/.357 batting line with two home runs and two stolen bases over 68 games (124 plate appearances) last season with the Rangers. The veteran utilityman has experience at just about every position on the diamond, but he turns 34 years old in April and seems doubtful to be a significant contributor for the Rays in 2023.
CBS Sports
Reds' Will Benson: Traded to Reds
Benson was traded from the Guardians to the Reds on Wednesday. It was a swap of outfielders, with Justin Boyd heading to the Guardians in return. Cleveland will also get a player to be named later or cash considerations. Benson, the 14th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, went just 10-for-55 (.182) over his first 28 major-league games during the 2022 regular season. However, he possesses decent power and speed and has put up a shiny .873 OPS in 116 career games at the Triple-A level. The 24-year-old should have a clearer path to a regular role in Cincinnati, and his skill set figures to play well at Great American Ball Park.
CBS Sports
Mike Pereira says Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'has a point' about NFL officiating suffering because of TV gigs
Mike Pereira thinks Aaron Rodgers has a point about the current state of officiating in the NFL. In a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," the Green Bay Packers quarterback said that all the best referees are leaving the NFL to take jobs in broadcasting because it pays more. Pereira, the former head of officiating in the NFL, said Rodgers might be onto something.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs' Frank Clark says Eagles have 'done nothing but earn' the title of best O-line in NFL
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line has earned the title of the best offensive line in the NFL. Just ask Frank Clark, who will be seeing plenty of what the Eagles have to offer in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs' star defensive end wore his sunglasses and went...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Anthony Misiewicz: Dealt to Cardinals
The Cardinals acquired Misiewicz from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. In 32 appearances last season between Seattle and Kansas City, Misiewicz pitched to a 4.34 ERA and 27:10 K:BB over 29 innings. The lefty is expected to compete for a middle-relief role in St. Louis' bullpen during spring training.
CBS Sports
Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal among the superstars likeliest to be traded next
Remember when we were worried about a slow trade deadline? Yeah, me neither. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stunned the basketball world by successfully forcing trades to the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively, within the past week. But should we really be stunned? Recent NBA history suggests that moves of this magnitude are almost inevitable.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Malik Beasley: Traded to Lakers
Beasley will not play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and is set to join the Lakers after being part of a three-team trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. One of the top high-volume three-point shooters in the NBA this season, Beasley will be joined by Jarred Vanderbilt and D'Angelo Russell in Los Angeles, while the deal also sends Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves. The trio will be absent for Utah on Wednesday which will allow ample opportunities for Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji. Once he's up to speed with the Lakers, Beasley will likely vie for a backup role on the wing, but he could also push to start. The Lakers' next game is on Thursday, but it would be surprising if Beasley would be able to go.
CBS Sports
Padres' Yu Darvish: Signs 6-yr, $108M extension
Darvish and the Padres agreed Thursday to a six-year, $108 million contract extension, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell and Mark Feinsand. This deal could keep Darvish in San Diego through 2028, pushing into his early-40s. Prior to the new agreement, the 36-year-old right-hander was due $18 million in 2023 with free agency looming next winter. Darvish delivered a stellar 3.10 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 197:37 K:BB across 194.2 regular-season innings (30 starts) last season for the Friars. He also registered a 2.88 ERA and 23:6 K:BB over 25 innings (four starts) in the 2022 playoffs. It's the third different six-year contract of his illustrious MLB career.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Disappears in second half
Markkanen ended Wednesday's 143-118 loss to Minnesota with 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes. Markkanen got off to a great start with 17 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting from the field while knocking down three of five three-point attempts. He added only four more points after the break, however, as the forward saw just under eight minutes of floor action over the final two quarters. Despite disappearing in the second half, Markkanen still finished second on the team in scoring with 21 points, and he's now shot above 50 percent in four of his last five games. He's also grabbed at least five rebounds in five straight.
