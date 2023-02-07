ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

SNAP Recipients To See Drastic Cut In Benefits Next Month

By Airiel B. | @airiel_sharice
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bisJr_0kff8U6i00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h40eT_0kff8U6i00

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

As the cost of living continues to rise, here is some more troubling news for our most vulnerable neighbors.

Marylanders who receive SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will see a major change in their benefits in March after the federal emergency allotments are set to end this month.

In March 2020, the pandemic emergency measure started which gave recipients up to the maximum for their household size.

RELATED: Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area

The Maryland Department of Human Services stated that letters were sent at the end of last year reminding recipients of the impending change.

If you’re in need of additional food assistance, Maryland 211 can help you find a local food bank or pantry.

If you are pregnant or have kids can also apply for WIC.

For more information and resources , click here.

Related
southarkansassun.com

New SNAP Benefits in Michigan Nearly Doubles, Gov. Phil Murphy Signs a New Law

The new SNAP benefits in New Jersey will continue in March after state Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law. Some residents in New Jersey will continue to enjoy the new SNAP benefits after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law earlier this week. The new SNAP benefits nearly doubled from $50 to $95, according to a report published in STUDENTLOAN.LIVE.
MICHIGAN STATE
R.A. Heim

Will you be receiving a $1,200 payment from the state?

The state of Washington has a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit where individuals receive payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements. For the most part, the Working Families Tax Credit program helps low-to-moderate income individuals and families. The amount of money you are eligible to get from the state mostly is dependent on your income level and the number of qualifying children you have.
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

When will you get your $3,284 payment from the state?

Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.
ALASKA STATE
WTOP

Small earthquake recorded off Maryland-Virginia coast

An small earthquake happened off the Atlantic coast on the Virginia-Maryland coast Wednesday night. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 19 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened just before 8:30 p.m. and the depth was 11.2 km. An...
MARYLAND STATE
Aneka Duncan

Americans Have Until February 28 To Claim A $1,500 Payment

New Jersey residents now have until the end of February to claim a property tax rebate worth up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is providing some financial relief to residents. This program provides property tax relief for New Jersey residents who owned or rented their homes on October 1, 2019. Governor Phil Murphy announced that the deadline has been extended to February 28, 2023. This has changed twice from December 30, 2022, and January 31, 2023. (source)
