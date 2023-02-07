ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gotigersgo.com

Memphis Falls in Final Day of the SDSU Season Kickoff

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The University of Memphis softball team finished up the SDSU Season Kickoff with a game against Notre Dame. The Tigers (0-5) fell to the Irish, 9-1. . • Notre Dame struck first, scoring five runs in the first inning. • The Tigers cut the deficit by...
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Men’s Golf Ready for Hal Williams Collegiate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis men's golf team will head to Mobile, Ala. to compete in the Hal Williams Collegiate. The two-day tournament gets started on Monday, Feb. 13 and runs through Tuesday, Feb. 14. Live scoring can be found at GoTigersGo.com. "Quick turnaround to Mobile but...
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Chenier Takes Down 3,000-Meter School Record in Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Track & Field wrapped up a busy weekend of running and jumping in Nashville at the Music City Challenge and throwers concluded the second day of competition at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Junior Vincent Chenier took down the Memphis 3,000-meter record (8:15.50 - Corentin Louis - 2015) with a personal-best time of 8:12.34.
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

No. 12 Memphis Sets Two Program Records in Setback to No. 5 Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 12-ranked University of Memphis rifle team was edged by No. 5 Ole Miss, 4725-4721, on Saturday morning in Oxford, Miss. The two squads tied in smallbore, 2341-2341, with the Rebels (8-2, 6-2 GARC) escaping the Tigers (4-8, 2-6 GARC), 2384-2380, in air rifle. Memphis' scores of 2380 in air rifle and 4721 aggregate are both program records.
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Hold Off Knights in Overtime Thriller

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Looking to pick up another AAC win, the Tigers welcomed the Knights from UCF to the Elma Roane Fieldhouse. A defensive battle between the teams would send the game to overtime where Memphis would come away with the 50-48 win. Following today's game, Memphis moves to...
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Memphis Comes Up Short on Day Two of the SDSU Season Kickoff

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The University of Memphis softball team finished up day two of the SDSU Season Kickoff with games against Arizona State and San Diego State in the SDSU Season Kickoff. The Tigers (0-4) fell to ASU, 10-0, and 7-1 to SDSU. . Game One: ASU 10, Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy