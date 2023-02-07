ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn basketball score vs. Texas A&M: Live updates as Tigers take on the Aggies

By Richard Silva, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
AUBURN — Auburn basketball is aiming to score a win against Texas A&M on Tuesday.

The Aggies topped the Tigers in Neville Arena on Jan. 25, snapping Auburn's 28-game home winning streak that was, at the time, the longest active run in the nation. Senior guard Tyrese Radford poured in 30 points for Texas A&M (16-7, 8-2 SEC), and sophomore Wade Taylor IV added 15 more to power the Aggies to the 16-point win.

Auburn (17-6, 7-3) comes into this meeting after a narrow road loss at then-No. 2 Tennessee on Saturday. That same day, Texas A&M picked up a 25-point victory at home against Georgia. Radford and junior forward Henry Coleman III combined for 30 points against the Bulldogs.

RECRUITING:5-star PG Tahaad Pettiford commits to Bruce Pearl, Auburn basketball

PREVIOUS GAME:Why Auburn basketball losing to Tennessee was the 'most disappointing loss of the year'

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game at Texas A&M?

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN2

Auburn basketball score vs. Texas A&M: Live updates

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

