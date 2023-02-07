ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes, IA

Dallas Center-Grimes girls basketball eyes state tournament spot after early exit in 2022

By Alyssa Hertel, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

The Dallas Center-Grimes girls basketball team started this season on a sour note.

It had been months since the Mustangs squad – of mostly juniors and seniors – played their last game, but it was one they all remembered well. After all, it’s hard to forget losing a shot at the state title after triple overtime.

“We talked about, after the game, how we never want to feel that way again,” said senior guard Finley Fitzgerald. “After we lost that game, we knew we needed to work hard and do whatever it takes this year to get past that game because we never want to feel that way.”

That game was the Class 4A state semifinal matchup against Xavier. The Mustangs were the No. 1 seed and led at halftime. But the Saints came back to win, making it to the title game where they topped Bishop Heelan for the championship trophy.

But instead of dwelling on the past, Dallas Center-Grimes used that moment as fuel. A spot in the state tournament is the goal for most teams. The Mustangs, though, just want to take this year one game at a time.

“We’re not talking about the state tournament right now,” Fitzgerald said Friday after beating Indianola. “Even though it’s getting down to the last few games of the season, we’re focusing on Indianola tonight. We’ll focus on Pella Christian on Tuesday, and we’ll go one game at a time.”

The strategy seems to have worked so far. The Mustangs put together a 16-3 record as of Tuesday and are undefeated in their conference. All but one of their losses came when they played up a class.

And while Dallas Center-Grimes has strung together win after win this season, one of its more impressive moments may have come in a loss to Johnston.

The Dragons (19-1) are not only one of the top girls basketball teams in the state throughout all classes. Their lone loss this season, to Dowling Catholic, was the program's first since the 2021 state championship game nearly two years ago.

But before the Maroons defeated Johnston in late January, Dallas Center-Grimes came close a month earlier. The Mustangs led after one quarter and were up by 2 at halftime. Johnston’s 22-point performance in the third quarter was just too much to come back from.

“We went into that game with nothing to lose,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve played with a lot of those girls, so we know who they are. They know who we are. We went into that game thinking we could win, but we lost by 7 to a great team, so we’re okay with that.”

A 7-point loss to Johnston might just be a small bump on the Mustangs' path back to the state tournament. But whether this is the year that DCG puts all the pieces together will be determined in the next few weeks.

But Dallas Center-Grimes does have one thing working in its favor: Experience.

The Mustangs starting lineup features three juniors and two seniors. Fitzgerald has played alongside Emma Miner, Vanessa Bickford, Aubrey Johansen and Josie Lampe for years – even before all five made the Mustangs’ varsity roster.

“We’re all best friends and we’re really focused on team chemistry,” Fitzgerald said. “We have a lot of fun, and I think that’s why we’re so successful, because we just go out there and have fun and we love playing together.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

