Obituary: Olen Leo Pope

Olen Leo Pope, 75, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Feb. 7, 2023. Mr. Pope was born on Feb. 17, 1947, to Arthur and Alice Garman Pope.

Mr. Pope served his nation honorably in the United States Army. Olen enjoyed fishing. He loved animals and he enjoyed traveling. Mr. Pope loved his family and enjoyed any time spent with those he loved. He will be missed greatly.

Mr. Pope is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria Pope; and several brothers and sisters.

Those surviving Mr. Pope include his wife, Glenda “Gale” Pope; sons, Kevin Pope (Candace), Brad Pope (Christy), Randy Pope; daughters, Shelia Corrick (Gerald), April Downs (Kenneth); brother, Gene Smith (Lisa); and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mr. Pope are 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel, Trent Gandy officiating. Olen will be laid to rest in Holly Pond Cemetery where Zack Pope, Tommy Gryca, Eric Corrick, Christopher Corrick, Blane Pope, and Anthony Corrick will serve as pallbearers with Aidan Pope as honorary pallbearer. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, two hours prior to service time, beginning at 11 a.m.

