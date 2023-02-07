Read full article on original website
Effective: 2023-02-11 03:45:00 HAST Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island Interior; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Kahoolawe; Kipahulu; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Windward Haleakala WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MAUI, MOLOAKAI, LANAI, AND PORTIONS OF THE BIG ISLAND .Strong and gusty trade winds will continue through today with the strongest winds expected over and downwind of island terrain. WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph. * WHERE...Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and portions of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2023-02-11 03:30:00 HAST Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Be prepared for road closures. Postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai East; Koolau Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND .Large and rough conditions due to warning level surf and strong easterly trade winds will continue today. Winds will ease slightly Sunday and surf should lower into the advisory range, but conditions are expected to remain hazardous to anyone entering the water. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf of 10 to 15 feet. * WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...High. Strong breaking waves and powerful currents will lead to life threatening swimming conditions. Localized beach erosion with some overwash onto vulnerable coastal roadways possible, especially at and around high tide.
Effective: 2023-02-11 03:45:00 HAST Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Big Island North; Kohala WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MAUI, MOLOAKAI, LANAI, AND PORTIONS OF THE BIG ISLAND .Strong and gusty trade winds will continue through today with the strongest winds expected over and downwind of island terrain. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
