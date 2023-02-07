Effective: 2023-02-11 03:45:00 HAST Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island Interior; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Kahoolawe; Kipahulu; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Windward Haleakala WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MAUI, MOLOAKAI, LANAI, AND PORTIONS OF THE BIG ISLAND .Strong and gusty trade winds will continue through today with the strongest winds expected over and downwind of island terrain. WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph. * WHERE...Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and portions of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 2 HOURS AGO