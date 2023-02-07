ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Buy Tesla Stock Hand Over Fist

The company still boasts a reasonable valuation and excellent growth prospects.
Motley Fool

Chip Stocks: One to Buy and One to Avoid

A collapsing personal computer market hurt Intel's earnings results severely. AMD's results looked much better because it relies less on the personal computer business. Both companies face the same terrible economy, but AMD's business performance is much better. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Markets Insider

The US economy will be on the verge of recession for the next two years, JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist says

The US economy is much weaker than the data suggest and will be on the verge of a downturn for years, according to JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly. "What I see in this economy though is a lot of drag, which is going to keep this economy very slow and on the edge of recession — if it doesn't fall into a recession — over the next two years," Kelly said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday.
CoinDesk

SEC's Gensler Warns Crypto Firms to Comply With Rules After Settlement with Kraken

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" panel weighs in as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler is warning other platforms to "take note" of crypto exchange Kraken's move to halt its staking service in the country and cough up a $30 million fine. This comes as SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce issued a public dissent to her agency’s latest enforcement action. Plus, a closer look at PayPal's bitcoin holdings. And, a popular song released by Rihanna offered as a non-fungible token (NFT) through a Web3 music startup.
CoinDesk

Crypto Would Survive an SEC Crackdown on Staking

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On Wednesday Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong went public with"rumors" about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) working to “get rid of” retail-focused crypto staking offerings. If concerning, the scuttlebutt isn’t new: SEC Chair Gary Gensler took the moment of Ethereum’s historic “Merge” to a proof-of-stake system to call the yield-generating practice into question, much as he’s drawn a line around the entire token economy. Also, in August news broke the securities regulator was probing Coinbase specifically over its staking services.
CoinDesk

DeFi Giant MakerDAO to Introduce Aave Rival Dubbed Spark Protocol

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. MakerDAO, thedecentralized finance (DeFi) giant that facilitates the generation of the DAI stablecoin, is releasing a lending platform that will rival Aave, one of Ethereum's largest DeFi products. Spark Protocol, which is a fork...
CoinDesk

DeFi Giant MakerDAO Integrates Blockchain Data Provider Chainlink for DAI Stablecoin

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. MakerDAO, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, successfully onboarded blockchain data provider Chainlink’s smart contract automation into its Keeper system that maintains the stability of Maker’s DAI stablecoin, Chainlink Labs said Thursday.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner BitNile Pulls 6,500 Rigs From Former Compute North Site

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. BitNile, a subsidiary of publicly traded Ault Alliance (AULT), is removing 6,572 mining rigs from a Texas facility that was formerly owned by Compute North, calling the site "no longer economically viable." With 300...
Motley Fool

Investors Liked the News From Meta Platforms

In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Tim...
CoinDesk

Crypto Protection Firm Coincover Raises $30M

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coincover, a provider of protection and insurance for digital assets, has raised $30 million in a funding round that will go toward hiring, product updates and pursuing partnerships. The round was led by Silicon Valley investment firm Foundation Capital, according to a press release.
CoinDesk

BTC Options: Dissecting Volatility Trends and Finding Edge in Four Years of Volatility Regimes

How can crypto options enhance portfolio performance? Where does one find significantly profitable options strategies in BTC volatility? And, what are the important emerging ETH trends?. Amberdata, the leader in digital asset data and analytics for institutional customers, recently released the most comprehensive research on BTC options by the leaders...
CoinDesk

What Does Kraken's SEC Settlement Mean for Crypto Staking?

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. There were a number of bankruptcy hearings this week, but the big news was Kraken settling charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and ending its U.S. crypto staking program as a result.
CoinDesk

Should You Invest in Bitcoin for Retirement?

As the bitcoin market matures, there is an increasing number of options available to add the digital currency to retirement plans. Bitcoin has been consistently gaining momentum over recent years, despite lingering concerns about its high volatility, energy consumption and risk of fraud. Last year, bitcoin (BTC) – the native cryptocurrency of the Bitcoin network – trounced gold and the S&P 500 with a 164% return. Gold, by comparison, rose 21% last year, and the S&P 500 Index gained 13%. Even with the current rebounding post-pandemic economy, bitcoin continues to lead the pack as the most profitable asset class of the three. So far this year, it's up 69.55%, compared with a loss of 5.11% for gold and gain of 19.26% for the S&P 500.

