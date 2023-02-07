Albuquerque man who shot at family sentenced to prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who opened fire on an out-of-town family driving in Albuquerque will spend four years behind bars. Last month, Antonio Brower-Walsh pleaded guilty to shooting at or from a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

The family told police Brower-Walsh cut them off, slammed on his breaks, then pulled out a gun and fired into the passenger door on Coors in 2022. No one was injured.

Tuesday in court, Brower-Walsh apologized to the victims before being handed his sentence. “I’d like to formally apologize, I’m just happy that nobody got hurt and everything is okay with them,” said Brower-Walsh.

Judge Jennifer Wernersbach then sentenced Brower-Walsh to four years in prison which was agreed upon as part of the plea deal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.