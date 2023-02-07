ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss basketball score vs. Georgia: Live updates from Stegeman Coliseum

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
Ole Miss basketball heads to Athens in search of its first win since Jan. 17 when it takes on Georgia on Tuesday.

The Rebels (9-14, 1-9 SEC) most recently suffered a 74-71 loss at Vanderbilt on Saturday. Like many of Ole Miss' defeats this season, the Rebels were in this game until late, when Vanderbilt made a run to lead by 11 with under a minute to go. Ole Miss saved face to an extent thereafter, but it was another example of poor late-game execution.

If there was a positive for the Rebels, it was the return of Matthew Murrell to the lineup after missing three games. Ole Miss' leading scorer had 10 points in his return and will no doubt be a big part of the game plan against the Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6).

Ole Miss basketball vs. Georgia: Start time, TV info

Ole Miss basketball and Georgia will tip off at 6 p.m. CT. The game will air on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss basketball vs. Georgia: Live score updates

