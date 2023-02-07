Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio’s new voting laws to take effect early
(The Center Square) – Ohio voting changes signed into law last month will go into effect earlier than expected after Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a directive to county boards of elections. The voting regulations, which mandates changes to voter ID and timing, among other things, do not become law until April 7. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the legislation in January. However, the effective date is three days after early voting begins for the May primary. ...
wosu.org
Doctors group says an abortion ballot issue can't wait, preparing for 2023 ballot
One of two groups that wants to put a proposed constitutional amendment before voters that would guarantee reproductive rights says it is ready to put it on the ballot this November. Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights is a group led by doctors. Susan Shaw, the group's press secretary, says they...
Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio is in the middle of the largest corruption trial in state history, […] The post Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
How gun commerce has changed in Ohio since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Ohio since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
More than money: FBI agent testifies on how Householder, allies planned to amass power - corruption trial update
COLUMBUS, Ohio—While former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and his allies sought to personally enrich themselves as part of the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, according to investigators, they also had another objective. Power. That’s according to FBI Agent Blane Wetzel, who testified at Householder’s trial that at the...
wvxu.org
Analysis: Love it or loathe it, you need to get familiar with Ohio's new voter ID law now
Up until January, House Bill 458 — a set of sweeping changes to the way Ohio conducts its elections — was a subject of intense debate in Ohio political circles. Now that Gov. Mike DeWine has signed it, it is still being debated, but it is now the law of the land.
Top Ohio labor leader agrees to testify in corruption case against former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A top Ohio labor leader has dropped his attempt to block former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder from forcing him to testify as a witness in an ongoing federal corruption case. In a Wednesday court filing, Ohio AFL-CIO President Tim Burga said he is withdrawing a...
WLWT 5
Abortion rights amendment could appear on Ohio's November ballot
Two separate groups working to protect abortion rights in Ohio want to place the issue on the November ballot. Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights and Protect Choice Ohio are collaborating to place the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot as early as this year. The website for Protect Choice Ohio...
Rabbi: Ohio leaders should ensure home-school students aren’t educated with neo-Nazi Telegram content
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A rabbi with a Jewish global human rights organization is calling on Ohio’s political leaders to change laws and regulations to ensure home-school students cannot learn from the neo-Nazi content an Ohio family posted on Telegram. Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean and director of global...
Notorious ‘China’ ads funded by pro-bailout campaign emerge in testimony in Householder trial
CINCINNATI — One of the most memorable and wildly misleading political ad campaigns in recent Ohio history played a key role in an FBI agent’s testimony during ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder’s ongoing corruption trial on Wednesday. Special Agent Blane Wetzel walked jurors through how Ohioans for...
Supporters of education overhaul make case in Ohio Senate committee
Workforce development components of a bill to overhaul education in Ohio by taking power from the state school board and putting it under the governor’s officer were applauded by supporters in an Ohio Senate committee Tuesday. Supporters ranged from businesses to career centers to the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, all of whom spoke out at […] The post Supporters of education overhaul make case in Ohio Senate committee appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Trans Ohioans Are Still Being Denied Gender Marker Corrections to Their Birth Certificates
It is unconstitutional to deny transgender Ohioans corrections to the gender markers on their birth certificates. Some judges are denying them anyway.
cwcolumbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers
After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools
Gov. Mike DeWine laid out the first budget of his second term in office and centered much of his agenda around education. DeWine wants to expand private school choice in the Buckeye State, which includes more public funding for private and religious schools and for publicly-funded but privately-operated charter schools. The governor proposes to increase […] The post Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
How an FBI agent says Householder, conspirators personally enriched themselves in corruption scheme
CINCINNATI — An FBI agent leading the government’s corruption investigation into an Ohio nuclear bailout law, during his final minutes of prepared testimony on Thursday, focused on how ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and others personally enriched themselves as part of the alleged scheme. Special Agent Blane Wetzel...
Gov. Mike DeWine touts school voucher expansion plan but hesitates to back universal vouchers
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday defended his plan to significantly expand eligibility for publicly funded tuition vouchers for K-12 private schools, though he hesitated to back some lawmakers’ calls for universal vouchers. DeWine, speaking with The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com editorial board on Tuesday, said Ohio parents and students...
wvxu.org
Ohio Department of Education took back millions in transportation funding from schools last year
In the 2022 fiscal year, The Ohio Department of Education withheld $2,641,010 in transportation funding from Cincinnati Public Schools for non-compliance with the state's new pupil transportation provisions. The school district has had issues with its transportation system for years and recently pointed to supply chain issues and a lack...
cleveland19.com
Reporter arrested at Ohio Governor’s press conference
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - A NewsNation reporter was arrested during Wednesday’s news conference being held by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. The governor was updating the public and media about the East Palestine train derailment. 19 News reporter Sia Nyorkor caught the arrest on video. Reporter Evan Lambert was...
WSYX ABC6
Do you speak 'Ohioan?'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
Comments / 20