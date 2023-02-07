ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Neighbor shoots neighbor on Outlook Rd in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – One person is in custody after a shooting in Sunnyside, according to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The incident involved two neighbors on the 3000 block of Outlook Road around 9 p.m. on February 10, according to Schilperoort. One neighbor shot another in the leg. There is currently no known motive.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Shots fired at multiple homes in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Grandview police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 300 block of Jade Avenue around 10:54 p.m. on February 9. One house was hit multiple times and according to Grandview police the house appears to have been targeted in the shooting. One round did miss, though, and reportedly hit a house on the 800 block of W. 5th.
GRANDVIEW, WA
KEPR

Man suspected of attempted murder after shooting a man in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — A man is accused of attempted murder after a shooting that injured a man in Pasco on Feb. 7. Just before 1 p.m., Pasco Police Department officers responded to the area of 6th St. and Clark in Pasco after a man called 911 to report he had been shot.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

WSP: inattention cause of motorcycle crash that sent one to hospital

YAKIMA, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I82 at milepost 33 near the Yakima city limits around 10:18 p.m. on February 9 that sent one person to the hospital. According to the WSP a motorcycle driven by a 56-year-old Yakima man...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Kennewick Police: Three cars stolen in one morning while warming up

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is reporting that three cars were stolen from different homes on February 9, all while the cars were being warmed up in their owners’ driveway. The cars had been left unlocked, so KPD is urging people not to leave their car unattended and unlocked while warming it up.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Community coffee day for a good cause

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The local coffee community is hosting a Community Coffee Day on Saturday, February 11 at several local shops throughout the Tri-Cities. A portion of the profits from any of the participating locations will go to support the Rockabilly Roasting Company family according to a Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership post announcing the event.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

200 pounds of copper wire stolen in Mesa

MESA, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect that stole 200 pounds of scrap copper wire from Big Bend Electric in Mesa. According to the FCSO the theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 9. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and the FCSO...
MESA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Man wanted in Richland shooting arrested in Las Vegas

RICHLAND, Wash. - The man wanted in a shooting and manhunt in January has been arrested in Las Vegas. The Richland Police Department said Michael Reep was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.A.S.T. team. By Erin Wencl.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Richland Names New Assistant Police Chief

Richland has a new Assistant Chief of Police. Officer joined the Richland force in 2021. Richland PD Chief Brigit Clary announced Thursday, February 9th that Officer David Neher has been named to the newly created position of Assistant Police Chief. It's part of a re-organization of the RPD. Officer Neyer...
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Pasco Wants An I-182 Overpass at Road 76–Seeking Input

Friday, February 10th the City of Pasco released information indicating they are interested in linking two growing areas of Pasco with a new overpass. Proposal released about building overpass over I-182 at Road 76. According to the information, provided by Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar:. "The City of Pasco...
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Police arrest suspect accused of shooting one person

PASCO, Wash. — Officers of the Pasco Police Department have arrested a man who allegedly shot and injured a person. On Feb. 7 just before 1 p.m., officers received a report of a person who was shot in Pasco. The victim was rushed to an area hospital with an...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

WSP seeks witnesses to fatal hit and run

RICHLAND, Washington – The Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating a driver who fled after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning near Richland. The collision occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. A pedestrian was walking eastbound in the lane of travel on SR-240 near milepost 37, approximately one mile east of George Washington Way.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: missing Benton County man located

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE FEBRUARY 8, 2023. 5:35 a.m. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Mark Hinkle was located around 5:40 p.m. on February 7. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Pursuit of a stolen vehicle ends in crash on I-84

Oregon State Police has released more information about the pursuit and crash eastbound on Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon:. The state police received multiple reports of a white service truck driving erratically at high rates of speed beginning near milepost 193. Those reports included statements that the vehicle was driving over 100 miles per hour, cutting through traffic, passing cars on the shoulder, and nearly crashing numerous times.
PENDLETON, OR

