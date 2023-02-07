Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Neighbor shoots neighbor on Outlook Rd in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – One person is in custody after a shooting in Sunnyside, according to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The incident involved two neighbors on the 3000 block of Outlook Road around 9 p.m. on February 10, according to Schilperoort. One neighbor shot another in the leg. There is currently no known motive.
FOX 11 and 41
Shots fired at multiple homes in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Grandview police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 300 block of Jade Avenue around 10:54 p.m. on February 9. One house was hit multiple times and according to Grandview police the house appears to have been targeted in the shooting. One round did miss, though, and reportedly hit a house on the 800 block of W. 5th.
KEPR
Man suspected of attempted murder after shooting a man in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A man is accused of attempted murder after a shooting that injured a man in Pasco on Feb. 7. Just before 1 p.m., Pasco Police Department officers responded to the area of 6th St. and Clark in Pasco after a man called 911 to report he had been shot.
FOX 11 and 41
WSP: inattention cause of motorcycle crash that sent one to hospital
YAKIMA, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I82 at milepost 33 near the Yakima city limits around 10:18 p.m. on February 9 that sent one person to the hospital. According to the WSP a motorcycle driven by a 56-year-old Yakima man...
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Police: Three cars stolen in one morning while warming up
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is reporting that three cars were stolen from different homes on February 9, all while the cars were being warmed up in their owners’ driveway. The cars had been left unlocked, so KPD is urging people not to leave their car unattended and unlocked while warming it up.
FOX 11 and 41
Community coffee day for a good cause
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The local coffee community is hosting a Community Coffee Day on Saturday, February 11 at several local shops throughout the Tri-Cities. A portion of the profits from any of the participating locations will go to support the Rockabilly Roasting Company family according to a Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership post announcing the event.
FOX 11 and 41
200 pounds of copper wire stolen in Mesa
MESA, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect that stole 200 pounds of scrap copper wire from Big Bend Electric in Mesa. According to the FCSO the theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 9. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and the FCSO...
Seriously Injured Passenger Cut From Car in Grant County Crash
Grant County Sheriff's Office crash investigators continue to work a scene about 8 miles northwest of Othello, and a couple of miles north of Highway 26. Around 7 AM Friday morning, February 10th, the GCSO responded to the intersection of Road 13-SE at Road D-SE in Grant County. According to...
yaktrinews.com
Man wanted in Richland shooting arrested in Las Vegas
RICHLAND, Wash. - The man wanted in a shooting and manhunt in January has been arrested in Las Vegas. The Richland Police Department said Michael Reep was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.A.S.T. team. By Erin Wencl.
yaktrinews.com
KPD, BC deputy prosecutor break down multiple DUI charges in Kennewick crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite the consequences of driving under the influence, some who get arrested continue to drive intoxicated. Police say they can’t catch every drunk driver, but if someone is arrested for multiple DUIs, some bigger consequences come to play. According to Sgt. Matt Newton with the...
Richland Names New Assistant Police Chief
Richland has a new Assistant Chief of Police. Officer joined the Richland force in 2021. Richland PD Chief Brigit Clary announced Thursday, February 9th that Officer David Neher has been named to the newly created position of Assistant Police Chief. It's part of a re-organization of the RPD. Officer Neyer...
Pasco Wants An I-182 Overpass at Road 76–Seeking Input
Friday, February 10th the City of Pasco released information indicating they are interested in linking two growing areas of Pasco with a new overpass. Proposal released about building overpass over I-182 at Road 76. According to the information, provided by Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar:. "The City of Pasco...
17 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
Failing grades were given to restaurants, meat markets and convenience store food service.
KEPR
Police arrest suspect accused of shooting one person
PASCO, Wash. — Officers of the Pasco Police Department have arrested a man who allegedly shot and injured a person. On Feb. 7 just before 1 p.m., officers received a report of a person who was shot in Pasco. The victim was rushed to an area hospital with an...
FOX 11 and 41
Moment of silence held at the Richland Fred Meyer on the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting
RICHLAND, Wash. — One year since the shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer that killed one person and injured another. The moment of silence was held at exactly 11:03 a.m., the same time the shooting started a year ago today. I spoke with survivor Mark Hill, who was working...
elkhornmediagroup.com
WSP seeks witnesses to fatal hit and run
RICHLAND, Washington – The Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating a driver who fled after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning near Richland. The collision occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. A pedestrian was walking eastbound in the lane of travel on SR-240 near milepost 37, approximately one mile east of George Washington Way.
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 8, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: missing Benton County man located
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE FEBRUARY 8, 2023. 5:35 a.m. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Mark Hinkle was located around 5:40 p.m. on February 7. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle ends in crash on I-84
Oregon State Police has released more information about the pursuit and crash eastbound on Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon:. The state police received multiple reports of a white service truck driving erratically at high rates of speed beginning near milepost 193. Those reports included statements that the vehicle was driving over 100 miles per hour, cutting through traffic, passing cars on the shoulder, and nearly crashing numerous times.
W Richland Theft Suspect ‘Clinks’ Stolen Booze Bottles From Store
West Richland Police are seeking to ID this suspect. Man allegedly stuffs pockets full of alcohol bottles. Police are seeking to ID and locate this man, who allegedly made off with quite a bit of booze. Around 1:18 AM last Friday, February 3rd, the man entered the Circle C store...
Comments / 0