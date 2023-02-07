Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
UW Announces Sweetwater County Fall Graduates
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2022 fall semester. The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSB (Bachelor of Science in Business); BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering); BSCS (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science); BSDH (Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene); BSEE (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); CERT (Certificate); JD (Juris Doctor); MA (Master of Arts); and MS (Master of Science).
sweetwaternow.com
Sterling Matthew Suhr (February 19, 1964 – February 6, 2023)
Sterling Matthew Suhr, 58, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. He was born February 19, 1964 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Maynard Eldon Suhr and Carolyn Louise Moon. Mr. Suhr attended schools in Rock Springs...
sweetwaternow.com
Linda Sue Burgess (February 23, 1956 – February 5, 2023)
Linda Sue Burgess, 66, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born on February 23, 1956 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence Burdette Sager and Anna Lou Sager (Dellit). Linda grew up in Clinton and graduated with the class of 1974.
sweetwaternow.com
Golden Eagles Ink Tigers’ Hudson Conrad
After years of hard work and dedication on the field, Rock Springs High School senior Hudson Conrad committed his future to the Laramie County Community College (LCCC) Golden Eagles soccer team. “I’ve been playing soccer ever since I could walk and kick a ball,” Conrad said. All credit...
sweetwaternow.com
GR Student Becomes First in Wyoming to Earn a Computer Science Micro Credential
GREEN RIVER — Expedition Academy High School student Jon Thompson has become the first student in Wyoming to earn a Computer Science Micro Credential. Jon earned the credential in the Hardware and Software content area. The Student Micro Credential program sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Education consists of...
sweetwaternow.com
Birth Announcement: Zephyr Lane Lindig
Zephyr Lane Lindig was born January 27, 2023, at 2:03 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20 1/2 inches long at the time of birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Ana and Zack Lindig....
sweetwaternow.com
Collision Claims Life of Wyoming Man near Rock Springs Wednesday
ROCK SPRINGS — A 28-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries and another was injured in a head-on collision near Rock Springs Wednesday evening. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol fatality Crash Summary, Adam Tyler succumbed to injuries after a two-vehicle accident on the Interstate 80 Service Road/Foothill Boulevard at milepost 1.3. The accident occurred around 6:14 p.m.
sweetwaternow.com
Winter Seed Sowing Can Give Residents a Start on Gardens
SWEETWATER COUNTY — It’s not too late to start winter seed sowing and have plants ready for spring and summer planting. During a recent discussion at the White Mountain Library, local gardener Laura Schmid-Pizzato gave residents tips on how to start winter seed sowing by using plastic jugs.
sweetwaternow.com
#ANSWERED: 52 Percent of People Surveyed Prefer 5-Day School Week
A few weeks ago, SweetwaterNOW ran a three-part series on the implementation of the 4-day school week in Sweetwater County School District No. 1. While that series highlighted a few opinions from select individuals, we wanted to get a better look at your opinions and feelings on the 4-day school week. SweetwaterNOW asked you to #TELLUS if you are in favor of the 4-day school week, or if you preferred the 5-day school week.
county17.com
Wyoming resident dead, 1 injured after head on-crash near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. – One person is dead and another injured after a head-on crash near Rock Springs on Wednesday evening. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report, a Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve. The Kia crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ram pickup.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 11
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10670, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. DWUI – Physical Control – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years. Status:...
sweetwaternow.com
Plan Ahead for a Safe Ice Fishing Trip
GREEN RIVER — Midway through ice fishing season at Flaming Gorge Reservoir ice continues to build and the fish are still biting. This is a great time to hit the Gorge as there are sections of the reservoir that have not seen ice in years. “We encourage anglers to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rock Springs Man Weeps As He Pleads Not Guilty In Overdose Death Of Toddler Son
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Rock Springs man accused of enabling the overdose death of his toddler son by keeping illicit drugs throughout his home pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Sweetwater County District Court. Daniel Scott James, 35, began weeping the moment Judge Richard Lavery...
sweetwaternow.com
GRFD to Apply for FEMA Grant for New Breathing Apparatus
GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council unanimously authorized the submission of a FY22 Assistance to Firefighters Grant to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) during Tuesday night’s meeting. The estimated grant total is $298,009 with a 5 percent match,...
sweetwaternow.com
WYDOT Extends N Street Bridge Closure
ROCK SPRINGS — The daytime closure of the N Street bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center will continue through tomorrow and again next week on Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15. Crews have run into some unexpected setbacks with drilling. The routine inspection work was initially scheduled...
Comments / 0