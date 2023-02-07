ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Student with gun, ammo at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School arrested

By Alex Driggars, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1f4G_0kff5MgR00

Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District police arrested a middle school student after the student allegedly brought a firearm and ammunition to school Tuesday.

According to a statement from LCISD, a teacher at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School found a student in possession of ammunition about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The teacher confiscated the ammunition and the student ran from the building, away from school property but in sight of school staff, the statement reads.

LCMS and nearby South Elementary were placed on "alert protocol", the statement continues, meaning students outside the building were brought inside and all exterior and classroom doors were locked. Police pursued the student who was taken into custody off campus, four minutes after the initial call.

While police were chasing the student they witnessed the student discard an object, later discovered to be an unloaded firearm, according to district officials.

"Bringing a firearm or ammunition onto school property is a felony offense and the district will pursue the maximum penalty against this student," the district said in its statement.

Comments / 4

Jet Cox
3d ago

when I was in elementary, I brought various rounds of ammo for show and tell once, the took the ammo and I got in trouble. I guess it's a felony now, I get it but damn, times are different.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Arrest made in Thursday deadly stabbing, according to Lubbock police

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department arrested 53-year-old Reginald Fountain for the stabbing death of 43-year-old Mario Garza, Jr. on Thursday. According to LPD, Garza and Fountain had been “in a confrontation” at a vacant apartment. Then Fountain stabbed Garza. When officers were called to the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Jailers testify at Hollis Daniels capital murder trial Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Department homicide detective Thomas Bonds returned to the stand for the third time Friday morning when the defense asked him to provide an accurate timeline of events for Hollis Daniels III on October 9, 2017, starting from the overnight traffic stop all the way up to his booking at the Lubbock County Detention Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Stolen body camera video reveals Hollis Daniels’ next moves after fatal shooting of Officer East

LUBBOCK, Texas – More chilling details of the last moments of Texas Tech Police Department (TTPD) Officer Floyd East Jr.’s life were played out in a courtroom Thursday. Hollis Daniels III was sitting next to Officer East for 29 minutes before he made the decision to fire a semi-automatic pistol into the back of the officer’s head. Daniels then took off running with Officer East’s body camera. Officers ended up finding parts of the stolen body camera in different places. The Lubbock Police Department (LPD) and TTPD put the broken camera back together and eventually were able to recover the video that would reveal Daniels’ next moves.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Catalytic convertors not as appealing to thefts, Lubbock Police say, thanks to new state law

LUBBOCK, Texas — A decline in catalytic convertor thefts over the last few months was likely related to a new state law that targets buyers, Lubbock Police Department said on Thursday. LPD saw a total of 385 reports of stolen catalytic convertors in 2022. “Catalytic converters attract thieves because they contain precious metals such as […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 dead after stabbing at 65th & Ave. T

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died from their injuries after a stabbing in the 6500 block of Avenue T. LPD received the call at 5:12 p.m. on Thursday evening. EMS responded but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. We’ll continue to update this story as the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Suspect arrested by Lubbock police after hit-and-run crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 36-year-old man was arrested by Lubbock police on Tuesday evening and charged with “Fail to Render Aid” after hitting a pedestrian at 19th Street and Avenue S. The Lubbock Police Department was called to the location for a hit-and-run crash at 7:51 p.m.,...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Search for Downtown Lubbock killer continues, January shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department was still searching Wednesday for a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock that left 40-year-old David Perez dead on January 13. On January 17, LPD released a photo of the vehicle; a black four-door sedan. The day of the shooting,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy