ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. – The No. 3 University of Scranton women's basketball team (23-0, 12-0 Landmark) tied the game with 1.5 seconds left in regulation and senior Bridget Monaghan (Florham Park, N.J./Morristown-Beard) scored 10 of her season-high 26 points in overtime as the Lady Royals registered a 79-72 victory over the No. 20/RV Elizabethtown Blue Jays (19-3, 9-3 Landmark) in a thriller on Saturday afternoon at Thompson Gymnasium.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO