Family Desperately Searching Answers When Memphis Father Of Three Vanishes After Leaving Hotel RoomThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
15-Year-Old Male Victim of Shooting Near Kirkwood and Haleville RoadcreteKirkwood, IL
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting in Whitehaven that leaves a juvenile dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that leaves a juvenile dead. MPD responded to a shooting call on Kirkwood road at 12:17 a.m. on Feb. 10. Officers say when they arrived, they found a juvenile victim. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical...
actionnews5.com
Child critically injured in crash on Summer Ave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Friday afternoon. The crash involved three vehicles and happened on Summer Avenue near N Holmes Street. The child, whose age was not disclosed, is in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
actionnews5.com
Memphis teen arrested for armed carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police made an arrest after a armed carjacking near Germantown. On Feb. 9 at 12:45 a.m., MPD responded to a carjacking call at the Extended Stay America-Memphis-Quail Hollow hotel on Quail Hollow Road. Officers were advised that the victim arrived at the hotel with her...
Three-car crash sends child to hospital in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck on Summer sent a child to the hospital on Friday. Police responded to a three-car crash on the 3200 block of Summer shortly after 3:30 p.m. One child was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition. MPD did not say if anyone was detained at this time. This is a developing […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: 18-year-old carjacks woman, 7-year-old granddaughter outside hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old has been charged after police say he carjacked a grandmother and 7-year-old girl outside their hotel in the wee hours of Thursday morning. According to Memphis police, at 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, officers responded to a carjacking at the Extended Stay located at...
Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
actionnews5.com
Family of woman killed by Memphis police files lawsuit against MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Kayla Lucas, a woman who was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer in 2021, filed a lawsuit against MPD and the City of Memphis. The lawsuit seeks $15 million in total damages for the wrongful death of Lucas. Lucas was shot...
fox13memphis.com
Whitehaven shooting leaves one child dead overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to MPD, the child was taken to Regional...
actionnews5.com
15-year-old shot and killed in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shortly after midnight Friday, a teen was involved in a shooting near Kirkwood and Haleville Road. The victim was a 15-year-old male who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about...
actionnews5.com
Teen with ankle monitor among 4 charged in vehicle theft, pursuit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four teenagers have been charged in a stolen vehicle pursuit that took place in Hyde Park on Thursday afternoon, one of whom was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous incident at the time of his arrest. According to Memphis police, at 2:24 p.m. Thursday, officers...
actionnews5.com
Memphis mother pleads for end to gun violence after teenage daughter shot 7 times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mother is issuing a plea to “put the guns down” after her 18-year-old daughter Lamiya Chisum was shot seven times on Tuesday. Chisum’s mother said it happened Tuesday just after 3 a.m. when her daughter received a call to pick up a friend who was stranded at a party in Raleigh.
Kidnapping, armed robbery suspect arrested in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A man wanted on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping was arrested without incident on Feb. 9 in Germantown. Officers with the (West TN Drug Task Force WTDTF) and Germantown Police Department announced the arrest, in a release on Feb. 10, following several hours of surveillance.
actionnews5.com
Affidavit: 23-year-old fatally shoots boyfriend after he allegedly hit her
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old woman has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after she fatally shot her boyfriend after he allegedly hit her, the affidavit reads. On Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting call at a home located at 314 Fields Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by a neighbor who led officers to the victim, who was lying in the street suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
actionnews5.com
Man hospitalized after Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near a home on Windham Road in Whitehaven. A male victim who suffered an apparent gunshot wound was found taken to the hospital in critical...
Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10. […]
actionnews5.com
Burglars ransack several businesses across Mid-South, police believe most are connected
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A string of burglaries is impacting several businesses across the Mid-South. Action News 5 went to six companies police say have been targeted by a large group of burglars. Those companies include several GameStop locations, a Game Exchange, and Smooth Wireless. Anywhere between five to 20...
actionnews5.com
Woman in custody after fatal shooting in South Memphis, 2 others detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One woman is in custody for fatally shooting a man in South Memphis Wednesday night, according to police. The shooting took place at a home located at 314 Fields Avenue, police say. Officers were dispatched just before 9 p.m. Police say the responsible shooter, a woman,...
actionnews5.com
Mom chases students with knife, fights son at school, says MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased students with a knife, says Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a fight at Booker T. Washington High school on Thursday in South Memphis. A school officer told MPD that Tameka Triplett,...
actionnews5.com
1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Parkway Villiage left one man injured. Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:33 a.m. on Cochese Avenue. According to officers, the man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Regional One hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
