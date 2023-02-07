ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting in Whitehaven that leaves a juvenile dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that leaves a juvenile dead. MPD responded to a shooting call on Kirkwood road at 12:17 a.m. on Feb. 10. Officers say when they arrived, they found a juvenile victim. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical...
MEMPHIS, TN
Child critically injured in crash on Summer Ave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Friday afternoon. The crash involved three vehicles and happened on Summer Avenue near N Holmes Street. The child, whose age was not disclosed, is in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis teen arrested for armed carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police made an arrest after a armed carjacking near Germantown. On Feb. 9 at 12:45 a.m., MPD responded to a carjacking call at the Extended Stay America-Memphis-Quail Hollow hotel on Quail Hollow Road. Officers were advised that the victim arrived at the hotel with her...
MEMPHIS, TN
MPD: 18-year-old carjacks woman, 7-year-old granddaughter outside hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old has been charged after police say he carjacked a grandmother and 7-year-old girl outside their hotel in the wee hours of Thursday morning. According to Memphis police, at 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, officers responded to a carjacking at the Extended Stay located at...
MEMPHIS, TN
Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
15-year-old shot and killed in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shortly after midnight Friday, a teen was involved in a shooting near Kirkwood and Haleville Road. The victim was a 15-year-old male who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about...
MEMPHIS, TN
Teen with ankle monitor among 4 charged in vehicle theft, pursuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four teenagers have been charged in a stolen vehicle pursuit that took place in Hyde Park on Thursday afternoon, one of whom was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous incident at the time of his arrest. According to Memphis police, at 2:24 p.m. Thursday, officers...
MEMPHIS, TN
Affidavit: 23-year-old fatally shoots boyfriend after he allegedly hit her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old woman has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after she fatally shot her boyfriend after he allegedly hit her, the affidavit reads. On Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting call at a home located at 314 Fields Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by a neighbor who led officers to the victim, who was lying in the street suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
MEMPHIS, TN
Man hospitalized after Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near a home on Windham Road in Whitehaven. A male victim who suffered an apparent gunshot wound was found taken to the hospital in critical...
MEMPHIS, TN
Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10.  […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Woman in custody after fatal shooting in South Memphis, 2 others detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One woman is in custody for fatally shooting a man in South Memphis Wednesday night, according to police. The shooting took place at a home located at 314 Fields Avenue, police say. Officers were dispatched just before 9 p.m. Police say the responsible shooter, a woman,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mom chases students with knife, fights son at school, says MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased students with a knife, says Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a fight at Booker T. Washington High school on Thursday in South Memphis. A school officer told MPD that Tameka Triplett,...
MEMPHIS, TN
1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Parkway Villiage left one man injured. Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:33 a.m. on Cochese Avenue. According to officers, the man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Regional One hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
MEMPHIS, TN
Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
MEMPHIS, TN

