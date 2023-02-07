MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old woman has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after she fatally shot her boyfriend after he allegedly hit her, the affidavit reads. On Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting call at a home located at 314 Fields Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by a neighbor who led officers to the victim, who was lying in the street suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO