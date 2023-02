Moby has announced his new album, Resound NYC, which will be released through Destsche Grammophon on May 12. In the follow-up to his acclaimed album Reprise (May, 2021), his debut on Deutsche Grammophon which featured guests including Kris Kristofferson, Mark Lanegan, Jim James, and Skylar Grey, Moby reimagines and orchestrates fifteen of his most iconic tracks written or recorded in New York from the years 1994 to 2010, with guest vocalists including Gregory Porter, Ricky Wilson (Kaiser Chiefs), Margo Timmins, and Amythyst Kiah.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO