ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

Sandy principal loses four family members in Turkey earthquake

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A Sandy principal says he lost four of his family members in the Turkey earthquake. "I feel terrible. I'm praying for them; I'm trying to help them in any way I can," he said. Hanifi Oguz, principal of Beehive Science and Technology Academy, said he...
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Toddler receiving care at Salt Lake hospital, battery found lodged in esophagus for weeks

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An Arizona couple has been spending a lot more time in their neighboring state of Utah after their toddler swallowed a lithium button battery. "He was only 15-months-old, so he wasn't walking yet. Being a baby, he was just eating stuff," Erica McMillan said of her son Luke, noting that he was like any baby wanting to explore this big, new world. However, Luke's curiosity prompted concern when a battery had unknowingly become lodged in his esophagus.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Plane removed from January crash site near Weber, Rich counties

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A small plane was recovered from a crash site on the border of Weber and Rich counties. "The recovery team did an outstanding job airlifting the plane and prepping it to be towed off the mountain," Weber County officials said. A multi-county search and rescue...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Murray police identify victim of fatal auto-pedestrian crash

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have released the identity of the individual who was killed in the auto-pedestrian crash that occurred in Murray Thursday morning. Representatives of the Murray City Police Department identified the victim as 44-year-old Dixie Edgar of Salt Lake City. The crash took place just before...
MURRAY, UT
kjzz.com

79-year-old man dies after house fire in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 79-year-old man has died after a house fire in Utah County. Fire personnel were dispatched to the scene at 800 South and 200 East in Springville just before 2 p.m. Friday after a neighbor saw smoke coming from the home. Officials said the neighbor...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
kjzz.com

Roy High School 'secure status' lifted after weapons threat deemed 'unfounded'

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Roy High School's "Secure" status was lifted after officers investigated a "suspicious circumstances" in which a weapon was reported near the school. Police responded to the scene just east of campus on Tuesday, and due to the proximity of the incident, Roy High School administration placed the school on "Secure" status, meaning the building was locked and activates remained indoors to maintain as normal operations as possible.
ROY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah parole fugitive wanted with lengthy criminal record dating back to juvenile days

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive with a history of running from police, especially West Valley City Police is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Rico Dan Torrez, 34, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has racked up arrests and convictions for weapons offenses, assaults, domestic violence, drugs, and aggravated burglary.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy