kjzz.com
Patchwork of agencies working together on security for NBA All-Star weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As more than 100,000 people descend on Salt Lake City for this year’s NBA All-Star, law enforcement agencies said they’re ready for all kinds of security scenarios. “Safety is our number one priority,” said Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City...
kjzz.com
Sandy principal loses four family members in Turkey earthquake
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A Sandy principal says he lost four of his family members in the Turkey earthquake. "I feel terrible. I'm praying for them; I'm trying to help them in any way I can," he said. Hanifi Oguz, principal of Beehive Science and Technology Academy, said he...
kjzz.com
Potential job prospects for 84-year-old Walmart greeter after fired from previous job
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Walmart greeter Thane Telford may be saying hello and waving for a living once again after a Provo water park has apparently offered him a job as a summertime greeter. Two stores told family they'd be interested in hiring him, after what Telford said was...
kjzz.com
Toddler receiving care at Salt Lake hospital, battery found lodged in esophagus for weeks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An Arizona couple has been spending a lot more time in their neighboring state of Utah after their toddler swallowed a lithium button battery. "He was only 15-months-old, so he wasn't walking yet. Being a baby, he was just eating stuff," Erica McMillan said of her son Luke, noting that he was like any baby wanting to explore this big, new world. However, Luke's curiosity prompted concern when a battery had unknowingly become lodged in his esophagus.
kjzz.com
Plane removed from January crash site near Weber, Rich counties
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A small plane was recovered from a crash site on the border of Weber and Rich counties. "The recovery team did an outstanding job airlifting the plane and prepping it to be towed off the mountain," Weber County officials said. A multi-county search and rescue...
kjzz.com
University of Utah K9 Zarah bomb detection dog passes away unexpectedly
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of Utah's K9 Zarah, a bomb detection dog for the school has passed away unexpectedly. Zarah passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, according to the the university's safety Twitter account. "We send our sincere condolences to both of her trainers, Matt...
kjzz.com
Officials respond to Radisson Hotel to assist with mitigation of pool chemicals
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Fire officials responded to the Radisson Hotel after a reported hazmat incident. The Salt Lake City Fire Department and police officials went to the scene at 215 W South Temple on Friday to assist with the incident. They said they assisted with mitigation of...
kjzz.com
Investigation underway for mysterious death at Park City apartment complex
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities are investigating a body that was found at a Park City apartment complex Tuesday morning. Captain Kacey Bates of the Summit County Sheriff's Office told 2News that a man in his 40s was found dead at the Slopeside Village apartments located at 1823 Ozzy Way Feb. 7.
kjzz.com
UDOT announces I-80, I-84 speed limit decrease due to increase of elk collisions
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have announced the decision to temporarily lower the speed limit on I-80 and I-84 near the Echo Junction in Summit County due to heightened travel danger that was prompted by several elk gathering near the area. According to representatives of the Utah Department of...
kjzz.com
Two of SLCPD explosive detection K-9s, officers to assist in security at Super Bowl LVII
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two of Salt Lake City Police Department explosive detection K-9s arrived in Arizona to assist in security at Super Bowl LVII. Officer Thad Hansen and his partner K-9 Pongo and Officer John Lynn and his K-9 partner Lux were selected as part of an elite group across the country.
kjzz.com
Murray police identify victim of fatal auto-pedestrian crash
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have released the identity of the individual who was killed in the auto-pedestrian crash that occurred in Murray Thursday morning. Representatives of the Murray City Police Department identified the victim as 44-year-old Dixie Edgar of Salt Lake City. The crash took place just before...
kjzz.com
Payson rallies around 84-year-old Walmart greeter who claims he was abruptly fired
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Long-time Utah Walmart greeter Thane Telford went back to the Payson store on Thursday, but this time he was across the parking lot as an ex-employee—fired, he said, just the day before. Friends and family joined him waving to customers and members of the...
kjzz.com
Multiple police officers called to Kearns neighborhood on reports of shots fired
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple police officers were called to a Kearns neighborhood after reports of shots fired. Officers were called near the area of 4000 Coriander Drive in Kearns around 8:45 p.m., just south of the Utah Olympic Oval. Several agencies, K-9 units and a helicopter were called...
kjzz.com
79-year-old man dies after house fire in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 79-year-old man has died after a house fire in Utah County. Fire personnel were dispatched to the scene at 800 South and 200 East in Springville just before 2 p.m. Friday after a neighbor saw smoke coming from the home. Officials said the neighbor...
kjzz.com
University of Utah public safety officials discuss 'reimagining policing'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The head of public safety at the University of Utah said the police department has made changes to keep students and faculty members safe. Top campus law enforcement officials talked Wednesday about "reimagining policing." They fielded honest and hard questions from Tracie Keesee who...
kjzz.com
Roy High School 'secure status' lifted after weapons threat deemed 'unfounded'
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Roy High School's "Secure" status was lifted after officers investigated a "suspicious circumstances" in which a weapon was reported near the school. Police responded to the scene just east of campus on Tuesday, and due to the proximity of the incident, Roy High School administration placed the school on "Secure" status, meaning the building was locked and activates remained indoors to maintain as normal operations as possible.
kjzz.com
Utah parole fugitive wanted with lengthy criminal record dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive with a history of running from police, especially West Valley City Police is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Rico Dan Torrez, 34, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has racked up arrests and convictions for weapons offenses, assaults, domestic violence, drugs, and aggravated burglary.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake police recover meth, illegal weapons responding to report of suspicious activity
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two individuals were arrested in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning after police reportedly found them in possession of illegal weapons and illegal drugs. Elsi Cornejo, 45, and Larry Clubbs, 49, were booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on several felony offenses in...
kjzz.com
Teen arrested following several threats against Riverton High school officials
RIVERTON, Utah (KUTV) — A student was arrested after police say he made several threats against Riverton High and school officials. The teen was arrested on many charges, including one count of terrorist threat, one count of school threat, and two counts of violence threat. According to a probable...
