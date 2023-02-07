Read full article on original website
observer-me.com
Pony boys finish fifth at indoor track conference championship
ORONO — The Foxcroft Academy boys scored 29 points to finish fifth among a field of seven schools at the 2023 Penobscot Valley Conference/Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Small School Championship on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the University of Maine’s New Balance Field House. Pony senior Eion Mccloskey...
observer-me.com
PCHS students to attend Camden Conference
Students from Piscataquis Community High School and 12 other Maine High schools will spend the weekend in Portland for world class learning. Joe Hennessey, an English teacher at PCHS, is excited about bringing his high school students in an elective global trade class to Portland this weekend to hear a Harvard Law professor and other experts share the latest on globalization and trade wars.
observer-me.com
February District American Legion meeting Saturday
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The American Legion 14th District — Piscataquis County will hold its regular meeting on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Dover-Foxcroft. It will be hosted by Chadbourne-Merrill Post 29 at the Post home. A noon lunch will be followed by a 1 p.m. business meeting. District Commander Daniel...
observer-me.com
Master canoe builder is helping preserve a historic Maine theater marquee
DOVER-FOXCROFT — Rollin Thurlow restores and handcrafts timeless wooden canoes for a living. But every six weeks or so, usually on a Saturday or Sunday, Thurlow tucks himself away in the back room of his workshop, where the space dedicated to painting his boats transforms into what he calls a “letter hospital.”
observer-me.com
UMaine Extension hosts discussion on updated labor laws; H-2A and Fair Labor Standards Act
University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host an online discussion on federal agricultural-related employment laws on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. The session will focus on H-2A program requirements and includes recent Final Rule changes that went into effect in November. The discussion will also cover wage and child labor protections under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Violations under these employment laws can be costly.
