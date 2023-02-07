University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host an online discussion on federal agricultural-related employment laws on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. The session will focus on H-2A program requirements and includes recent Final Rule changes that went into effect in November. The discussion will also cover wage and child labor protections under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Violations under these employment laws can be costly.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO