The Weinberg Memorial Library is seeking submissions for our annual exhibit of Environmental Art. The art show will be held in the Charles Kratz Scranton Heritage Room on the 5th floor of the Weinberg Memorial Library from April 14-25, 2023. In addition to the physical exhibit, we will be offering the option to also exhibit virtually. The virtual exhibit will debut online on April 14, 2023.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO