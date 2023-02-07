ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environmental Art Show – Call for Art!

The Weinberg Memorial Library is seeking submissions for our annual exhibit of Environmental Art. The art show will be held in the Charles Kratz Scranton Heritage Room on the 5th floor of the Weinberg Memorial Library from April 14-25, 2023. In addition to the physical exhibit, we will be offering the option to also exhibit virtually. The virtual exhibit will debut online on April 14, 2023.
Monaghan Pushes No. 3 Lady Royals Past No. 20/RV Elizabethtown in Overtime Thriller, 79-72

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. – The No. 3 University of Scranton women's basketball team (23-0, 12-0 Landmark) tied the game with 1.5 seconds left in regulation and senior Bridget Monaghan (Florham Park, N.J./Morristown-Beard) scored 10 of her season-high 26 points in overtime as the Lady Royals registered a 79-72 victory over the No. 20/RV Elizabethtown Blue Jays (19-3, 9-3 Landmark) in a thriller on Saturday afternoon at Thompson Gymnasium.
