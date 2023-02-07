Applications will be accepted until Position(s) are filled.The Police Department application must be submitted by mail or in person and must be obtained from the City of Weatherford Website or can be obtained in person at 201 SW Main St. Weatherford, OK 73096. Applicants will be contacted by phone to schedule a date for the physical fitness test. Upon successful completion of the PT test the written testing will be scheduled. A complete description of the physical fitness requirements is available in the application packet. Applicants should wear appropriate clothing for the physical fitness test. Certified Officers are not required to take the written test but do have to pass the Physical Fitness Test. Physician release must be completed prior to participation in the physical fitness test. No exceptions.

WEATHERFORD, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO