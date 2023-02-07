If you're ever on The Mother Road and are looking for a taste of Route 66, make a stop at Oklahoma's most famous 1950s-style dinner and steakhouse. It's two restaurants in one, a 1950s diner and a steakhouse. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST FAMOUS DINER & STEAKHOUSE BELOW. It has...

WEATHERFORD, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO