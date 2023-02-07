Read full article on original website
Related
Mustang woman conned out of thousands of dollars in puppy scam
Eventually, she was out $5,800... and still, no puppy.
Caught on Camera: $800 worth of trees ripped out of El Reno church garden
It may sound odd, but surveillance video shows someone ripping two trees out of the First Christian Church of El Reno's garden and driving off with them.
OSDH, CDC ‘unable to identify a source of infection’ for mysterious spread of illness in Caddo and Custer counties
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say the source of a gastrointestinal illness outbreak in Caddo and Custer counties remains a mystery.
Woman says OG&E won’t pay her promised reimbursement for broken gas line
A former Mustang homeowner is saying OG&E owes her money and they're giving her the runaround.
oml.org
Human Resources Director - Weatherford
Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization. •Giving full attention to what other people are saying, taking time to understand the points being made, asking questions as appropriate, and not interrupting at inappropriate times. •Talking to others to convey information effectively. •Using logic and reasoning...
This Oklahoma 1950s Diner on Route 66 is Known Nationwide For Its Burgers & Steaks
If you're ever on The Mother Road and are looking for a taste of Route 66, make a stop at Oklahoma's most famous 1950s-style dinner and steakhouse. It's two restaurants in one, a 1950s diner and a steakhouse. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST FAMOUS DINER & STEAKHOUSE BELOW. It has...
Library of Congress celebrates Garth Brooks birthday
Oklahoma's own celebrity and superstar Garth Brooks is celebrating his 61st birthday with a special shout-out from the Library of Congress saying happy birthday to the Yukon native.
The Most Boring Game Ever Was Just Played in Weatherford, Oklahoma
I really don't know how I feel about this game. The Weatherford Eagles hosted the Anadarko Warriors last night, and they used a tactic that has fans divided. Weatherford entered the game 18-1 and ranked as one of the top teams in the state. Anadarko, the visiting team, entered 2-3.
Comments / 0