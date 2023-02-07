For decades now, elite colleges have positioned themselves as the gatekeepers of prestige and economic opportunity, and have stood as shorthand for a person being educated. Why mention a person’s diligence toward their studies, organizational skills, and blinding brilliance when you could just say “They went to Yale” instead? From SATs to LSATs and all the other acronym-heavy entrance exams these institutions use as bedrock evidence for the notion that entrance to these hallowed halls are based in meritocracy and not the amount of coin that you — or your parents — can line university coffers with, is that really the case? An antitrust case alleging price fixing is trying to get to the root of it, and the plaintiffs have just made some major progress toward finding out. From Reuters:

1 DAY AGO