Biglaw Firm Undercuts Pro Bono Effort In Pennywise, Pound Foolish Move
These firms will have to reenter the hiring market some day. Protecting their brand as an employer is ultimately more important than saving a couple grand today. Paul Hastings just curbed the number of hours associates may count toward their 2000-hour annual billing requirement. While historically unlimited, associates may now only count “up to 100 hours” of pro bono toward meeting hours and, by extension, remaining in the firm’s good graces come bonus time (though any requests to increase this amount may be granted with advance approval).
ChatGPT's First-Ever Rap On Why The Legal Industry Is Not Diverse
I’m at the cap table, what the splits is? / Not that cap table, boy, we live this.” — Jay Z. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve no doubt felt the wake from ChatGPT’s launch, landing, and exploration into our collective minds. In case you’ve been disassociated from society over the past few weeks (I wouldn’t blame you), here is a good ChatGPT primer and why it matters for lawyers.
Cybersecurity Incident Shuts Down Biglaw Network
On the plus side, the cybersecurity incident at Troutman Pepper does not appear to have compromised any client data. So, in a sense, the system worked. But as a damage recovery matter, leaving attorneys using personal email accounts and locally saved documents for over a day highlights that for all the talk about protecting data, the unheralded impact of a cyber breach tends to be leaving the firm technologically adrift for extended stretches while tech professionals perform clean up.
Who Cares What Law Students Think? We Do!
Did you interview for a 2023 summer associate position?. Which firms impressed you? Which were disappointing? Whose offer, if any, did you ultimately accept?. Tell us about it in this short, anonymous survey. And feel free to share the survey with your classmates. We want to hear from as many students as possible!
Robot Lawyer CEO Discovers Too Late That He Should Have Let The Chatbot Handle His Interviews
But there can be zero dispute that the 26-year-old CEO made a spectacularly bad choice when he agreed to do Bob Ambrogi’s Legalnext podcast. Ambrogi’s avuncular prodding nudged Browder, who recently made headlines by offering $1 million to anyone who would allow his company’s AI to argue a case before the Supreme Court, to say some insanely damning things.
Antitrust Suit Sets Stage To See If Yale, Columbia, And Others Are Institutes Of Higher Learning Or Higher Income
For decades now, elite colleges have positioned themselves as the gatekeepers of prestige and economic opportunity, and have stood as shorthand for a person being educated. Why mention a person’s diligence toward their studies, organizational skills, and blinding brilliance when you could just say “They went to Yale” instead? From SATs to LSATs and all the other acronym-heavy entrance exams these institutions use as bedrock evidence for the notion that entrance to these hallowed halls are based in meritocracy and not the amount of coin that you — or your parents — can line university coffers with, is that really the case? An antitrust case alleging price fixing is trying to get to the root of it, and the plaintiffs have just made some major progress toward finding out. From Reuters:
No One Else But You Is Going To Advocate For Your Career
In this episode, I welcome Laura Bianchi, Co-Founder of Bianchi & Brandt and a leading entrepreneur, attorney, and strategic advisor for the cannabis industry. Laura emphasizes the importance of finding areas of law that you enjoy, as it is a huge part of your life and will determine how much you get out of your career. As a lawyer who specializes in transactions and corporate work, she describes how she was determined from the beginning of her career to get the experience and work she wanted which led to her building her own law firm with her partner. Laura believes that having a good partner is essential for success, as it is a learning process and it helps to have someone to go through the process with.
