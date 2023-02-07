UNC basketball score at Wake Forest: Live updates as Tar Heels look to rebound from Duke loss

UNC basketball sits in seventh place in the ACC with its NCAA Tournament hopes nearing bubble territory heading into Tuesday's game at Wake Forest (7 p.m., ESPN).

North Carolina (15-8, 7-5) is 2-5 on the road this season and the Tar Heels are coming off consecutive losses to Pitt and Duke in which they shot less than 35% from the floor.

The Demon Deacons (15-9, 7-6) were the last team to score more than 70 points against the Heels, who won that game 88-79 on Jan. 4.

Follow along here for live updates as UNC looks to boost its resume with a conference game on the road.