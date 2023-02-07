ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC basketball score at Wake Forest: Live updates as Tar Heels look to rebound from Duke loss

By Monica Holland, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
UNC basketball sits in seventh place in the ACC with its NCAA Tournament hopes nearing bubble territory heading into Tuesday's game at Wake Forest (7 p.m., ESPN).

North Carolina (15-8, 7-5) is 2-5 on the road this season and the Tar Heels are coming off consecutive losses to Pitt and Duke in which they shot less than 35% from the floor.

The Demon Deacons (15-9, 7-6) were the last team to score more than 70 points against the Heels, who won that game 88-79 on Jan. 4.

PREDICTION:UNC basketball vs. Wake Forest: Scouting report, score prediction for Tar Heels' ACC game

BOEHEIM'S RANT:Wake's Steve Forbes rebuts Syracuse's Jim Boeheim's claim that ACC rivals 'bought' players

CLEANING UP:What’s wrong with UNC basketball – and can Tar Heels fix it after Duke loss?

Follow along here for live updates as UNC looks to boost its resume with a conference game on the road.

