Lanterns Fan Art Shows Glen Powell and Trevante Rhodes as the DCU’s Green Lanterns

By Nathaniel Brail
 3 days ago

Just last week, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed the first ten projects on their upcoming DC Studios slate that they're calling Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Among the projects that they've announced were Superman: Legacy , Creature Commandos , Waller , The Authority , The Brave and the Bold , Lanterns , Booster Gold , Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Swamp Thing . One of the hot projects on that list has to be Lanterns due to how long fans have been waiting for a new project that focuses on the Green Lantern Corps. Ever since 2011's failed Green Lantern movie, which started Ryan Reynolds, fans have been wanting a new installment that reboots the franchise, with some even casting the roles on social media. Lanterns will follow both Hal Jordan and John Stewart and one artist believes that Glen Powell ( Top Gun: Maverick , Devotion ) and Trevante Rhodes ( Moonlight , Mike ) should star in the HBO Max series.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a new concept that imagines bot Powell and Rhodes as the two main Green Lanterns of Earth. In the fan art, both actors get similar costumes with a few tweaks that show off their different personalities. While there aren't any rumored castings for the series, these two are the top two contenders in the fan casting world. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job .

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The next DC Studios movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods . Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy--aka Shazam--and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi ( Thor: Ragnarok ) as Shazam; Asher Angel ( Andi Mack ) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer ( It Chapter Two ) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody ( Promising Young Woman ) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler ( Raya and the Last Dragon ) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good ( Day Shift ) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona ( G.I. Joe: Retaliation ) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey ( Annabelle: Creation ) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman ( This Is Us ) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen ( A Dog's Journey ) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand ("Second Chances") as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans ( White Lines ) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews ( The Walking Dead ) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou ( A Quiet Place Part II ) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler ( West Side Story ), with Lucy Liu ( Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Helen Mirren ( F9: The Fast Saga )."

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg ( Shazam! , Annabelle: Creation ) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

What do you think about the fan art? Are you excited for Lanterns ? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter !

Fast X Trailer Released

Universal Pictures has released an official trailer for Fast X, a sneak peek for which has been expected to drop during the Super Bowl basically since the movie was announced. The film is set to bring in a number of new characters, as well as reviving some fan-favorites. Jason Momoa will join the franchise as ...
Fast X Synopsis Reveals Epic Scale of the Movie

Along with a new trailer that gives fans a great sense for what to expect from the tenth (!) movie in the Fast & Furious saga, Universal Studios today released the first full, official synopsis for Fast X. One of the biggest film franchises by any company that isn't Disney, Fast & Furious is finally ...
Fast X Channels One of the Best Aspects of Avengers: Endgame

One of the many things the Fast and Furious franchise has succeeded at is upping the stakes. With the latest installment, Fast X, is now veering close to Avengers: Endgame levels with callbacks to nostalgia. Universal Pictures released the first trailer for Fast X, which reveals a ton about the movie. We now know Jason ...
Fast X: Sung Kang Addresses Possible Franchise Return of Gal Gadot (Exclusive)

The Fast X trailer launch event took place last night, and the trailer confirmed the return of some big franchise stars including Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, and John Cena. Previously, it was rumored that Gal Gadot could be coming back for the tenth installment despite the fact that her character dies in the sixth film. ...
Insidious 5: Rose Byrne Hypes New Sequel Reuniting Original Cast

A new chapter in the Insidious franchise is exciting enough on its own, but the fact that the upcoming Insidious: Fear the Dark will return to where it all started by bringing back the Lambert family has audiences more excited than ever, with star Rose Byrne similarly sharing that enthusiasm. It's been a decade since ...
Alien Reveals The Creation of the First Xenomorph-Android Hybrid

The Alien franchise's core themes have always been creation and evolution - and the nightmarish ways they can go wrong. In every Alien movie there have been two main ways that humans have faced the terorror of creation: the nightmarish Xenomorph aliens, which can evolve to mimic the traits of any lifeform they infect, and ...
Avengers #1 Negative Space Variant Cover Featuring Vision Revealed

Acclaimed cover artist John Tyler Christopher is bringing his signature "Negative Space" style to Avengers in a cover featuring Vision. Marvel has been releasing a variant cover each day of the week ahead of the relaunch of Avengers in May, from writer Jed MacKay (Moon Knight, Doctor Strange) and Marvel's Stormbreakers artist C.F. Villa (Black ...
John Leguizamo Wants a Cameo in New Spawn Reboot (Exclusive)

John Leguizamo has made no secret over the years that he enjoyed his experience on Spawn, the 1990s superhero adaptation based on Todd McFarlane's hit series for Image Comics. So it's probably not surprising to learn that he is hoping McFarlane reaches out to him when the planned revival of the property comes to film ...
The CW's Gotham Knights Wraps Filming on Season One

With a course now charted for the main DC universe, thanks to James Gunn and Peter Safran's recent slate announcement, the various "Elseworlds" projects existing in separate continuity are only standing out more. Among them is Gotham Knights, a new The CW series that will follow a ragtag group of Batman-adjacent characters. While we're still ...
Adam West Trends As Fans Debate Best Batman Actor

Adam West is trending because people are debating the best Batman actor. As rumors swirl about another older bat appearing near the end of the upcoming Flash movie, a lot of fans think the old TV version is just fine. About 56 years ago, fans saw the actor establishing the now-iconic rogues gallery in that ...
Reboot Officially Dead, Canceled Hulu Series Fails to Find New Home

Reboot, the latest series from Modern Family creator Steve Levitan, is officially dead after attempts to find a new home have come up short, according to a new report. In the days since the streamer announced they would not pick up another season of the acclaimed series, stars Johnny Knoxville and Rachel Bloom have joined ...
The Incredible Hulk Director Reflects on Movie's MCU Impact (Exclusive)

The Incredible Hulk (2008) is a unique entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe considering it stars Edward Norton as Bruce Banner/Hulk, a role that eventually went to Mark Ruffalo in The Avengers (2012). Despite swapping out the lead actor, The Incredible Hulk is still a part of the MCU canon, and characters from the film ...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Introduces Cassie Lang in New Video

Meet the grown-up Cassie Lang in a new video for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kathryn Newton steps into the role of Cassie Lang, the daughter of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang. Audiences have only ever known Cassie to be the young girl they saw in 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. Now, in ...
