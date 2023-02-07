ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Lady Bears win 6th straight in victory over Bradley

PEORIA, Ill. – Missouri State women’s basketball improved to 15-7 (10-3 MVC) following a 74-64 fourth quarter comeback victory against Bradley (3-21, 0-13 MVC) in Peoria on Friday night. The Lady Bears trailed 50-49 entering the fourth quarter, before posting their highest-scoring quarter of the night at 25...
PEORIA, IL
Ozark Sports Zone

VIDEO: Missouri State tops Belmont in thrilling fashion

SPRINGFIELD – After missing the past two games with an illness, Donovan Clay racked up a game-high 18 points to lead Missouri State, while Kendle Moore tallied 15 points – all on 3-pointers — in his return to the starting rotation. In addition to his game-winning dunk, Mogbo posted a career-high 19 rebounds to lead all players.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Panthers fall to Saints for fifth straight loss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— The Drury Panthers struggled to find a consistent shooting touch on Thursday night, while the visiting Saints of Maryville found the range and came away with a 74-57 win over the Panthers at the O’Reilly Family Event Center. The Saints were strong from the start, pulling...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Fair Grove rides big first half to road win over Ava

Class 3 No. 5 Fair Grove picked up a non-conference road win over Class 4 No. 6 Ava, 66-49, on Thursday night. The Eagles started fast and never looked back. Fair Grove outscored the host Bears 17-5 in the first quarter and 39-16 in the first half. Brooke Daniels set...
FAIR GROVE, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Fertilizer concerns grow

Landowners in Barry and surrounding counties are beginning to take note of wastewater residuals being land-applied as free fertilizer in Barry and surrounding southwest Missouri counties. Many have expressed concerns, both to the Cassville Democrat and to Cassville City Administrator Steve Walensky, who also raises livestock on his farm east...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10. Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police locate man reported missing from Nixa, Mo.

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they have located a man reported missing from Nixa. Ben Mills, 34, disappeared Wednesday morning. Police say he was last seen at the Casey’s on West Cardinal in Springfield around 2 a.m. Police had concerns because he did not have his medications. To...
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Why I-44 improvements are decades behind

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With construction season around the corner, you’ll soon begin to see major road projects underway. One place you won’t is I-44, which hasn’t seen major changes for decades. We dug into state records and did the math, to discover which highways in our area are getting your tax dollars and what is […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Pedestrian injured from Thursday morning crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian will likely survive injuries from a crash in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police responded to the crash on Scenic Avenue between Bennett and Catalpa around 6 a.m. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a van struck him. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2

Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure. Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe. Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Officers arrest 1 following disturbance in Ozark, Mo.; charges filed

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Officers arrested a man following a standoff inside an apartment in Ozark. Nearly a dozen officers responded to the domestic disturbance call in the 2300 block of West Petrus Circle around noon on Tuesday. The Springfield Special Response Team also responded to assist Ozark Police Department officers.
OZARK, MO

