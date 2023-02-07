Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Bears win 6th straight in victory over Bradley
PEORIA, Ill. – Missouri State women’s basketball improved to 15-7 (10-3 MVC) following a 74-64 fourth quarter comeback victory against Bradley (3-21, 0-13 MVC) in Peoria on Friday night. The Lady Bears trailed 50-49 entering the fourth quarter, before posting their highest-scoring quarter of the night at 25...
Ozark Sports Zone
Sterling Vinson scores 47 points to set Central single-game scoring record
Springfield Central senior Sterling Vinson is the new single-game scoring record holder for the Bulldogs after scoring 47 points in Central’s 91-82 win over Lebanon.
Ozark Sports Zone
VIDEO: Missouri State tops Belmont in thrilling fashion
SPRINGFIELD – After missing the past two games with an illness, Donovan Clay racked up a game-high 18 points to lead Missouri State, while Kendle Moore tallied 15 points – all on 3-pointers — in his return to the starting rotation. In addition to his game-winning dunk, Mogbo posted a career-high 19 rebounds to lead all players.
Ozark Sports Zone
Panthers fall to Saints for fifth straight loss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— The Drury Panthers struggled to find a consistent shooting touch on Thursday night, while the visiting Saints of Maryville found the range and came away with a 74-57 win over the Panthers at the O’Reilly Family Event Center. The Saints were strong from the start, pulling...
Ozark Sports Zone
Fair Grove rides big first half to road win over Ava
Class 3 No. 5 Fair Grove picked up a non-conference road win over Class 4 No. 6 Ava, 66-49, on Thursday night. The Eagles started fast and never looked back. Fair Grove outscored the host Bears 17-5 in the first quarter and 39-16 in the first half. Brooke Daniels set...
The richest person in Springfield, Missouri
Springfield, Missouri, is known for its big-city attractions and small-town charm. It is the third-largest city in the state. It lies within the Ozarks region and is known for its beautiful landscapes and outdoor recreation.
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
KYTV
Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning
Duel in the Desert: Lake of the Ozarks resident working the Super Bowl. KY3's Chad Plein reports from Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. Duel in the Desert: Eagles fans ready for the Super Bowl, too. KY3's Chad Plein reports from Phoenix as Super Bowl 57 nears. Another upper low will...
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
cassville-democrat.com
Fertilizer concerns grow
Landowners in Barry and surrounding counties are beginning to take note of wastewater residuals being land-applied as free fertilizer in Barry and surrounding southwest Missouri counties. Many have expressed concerns, both to the Cassville Democrat and to Cassville City Administrator Steve Walensky, who also raises livestock on his farm east...
Nixa motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10. Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the […]
KYTV
Police locate man reported missing from Nixa, Mo.
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they have located a man reported missing from Nixa. Ben Mills, 34, disappeared Wednesday morning. Police say he was last seen at the Casey’s on West Cardinal in Springfield around 2 a.m. Police had concerns because he did not have his medications. To...
Why I-44 improvements are decades behind
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With construction season around the corner, you’ll soon begin to see major road projects underway. One place you won’t is I-44, which hasn’t seen major changes for decades. We dug into state records and did the math, to discover which highways in our area are getting your tax dollars and what is […]
KYTV
Pedestrian injured from Thursday morning crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian will likely survive injuries from a crash in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police responded to the crash on Scenic Avenue between Bennett and Catalpa around 6 a.m. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a van struck him. Police...
KYTV
Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2
Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure. Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe. Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors...
‘We’re not in the big cat business,’ Branson shockwave specialist helps Little Rock Zoo serval cat
BRANSON, Mo. – A Cox Medical Center Shockwave Lithotripsy Specialist uses a machine that blasts kidney, ureter and bladder stones away on a non-human patient, a serval cat. According to a post from the Cox Medical Center Branson Facebook page, Don Wilson has been a part of the urology program with CoxHealth for more than […]
KYTV
MoDOT project in East Sunshine aims to reduce crashes by restricting left turns
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2024, Missouri’s Department of Transportation will invest $8 million along Sunshine Street east of Glenstone for safety improvements. Part of the project involves restricting left turns along that corridor and closing some driveways into businesses. That part of Sunshine carries around 32,000 cars per...
KYTV
Officers arrest 1 following disturbance in Ozark, Mo.; charges filed
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Officers arrested a man following a standoff inside an apartment in Ozark. Nearly a dozen officers responded to the domestic disturbance call in the 2300 block of West Petrus Circle around noon on Tuesday. The Springfield Special Response Team also responded to assist Ozark Police Department officers.
KYTV
On Your Side: Judge sets trial date for Republic, Mo. man accused of operating a hunting scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge set a trial date for a man accused of operating a hunting scheme in the Ozarks. You might remember back in 2019 when On Your Side told you about Theodore or Teddy Eddings. Hunters paid deposits for trips that never happened. Fast forward to...
KYTV
Springfield police make arrest after armed robbery Thursday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in jail after robbing a Springfield nail salon. According to police, the man went into Zen Nail Salon at 2526 S Campbell Avenue with a weapon and left with money. Police got the call at around 7:30 p.m. After a short foot chase,...
