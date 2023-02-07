Tenable: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $184.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $92.2 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $683.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 3 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $186 million to $188 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of 52 cents to 56 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $800 million to $810 million.



