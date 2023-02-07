ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

VEA president, school board members weigh in on NNPS superintendent search

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)- The Newport News school board has begun its search for its new superintendent following the firing of George Parker III. The board has 180 days from the firing of Parker to select a new superintendent. Board member Marvin Harris told 10 On Your Side that the board will solicit for input from teachers, families and community members during the selection process. How that will work remains to be determined.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Newport News School Board fills seat vacancy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — During a special meeting Thursday night, the Newport News School Board selected Maritsa Alger to fill a vacant school board seat. Former School Board member John Eley ran for, and won, a seat on city council. Alger will sit on the board for the remainder...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Kecoughtan, Phoebus students to participate in Project Inclusion Program

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Students and educators from Kecoughtan and Phoebus high schools will participate in the Project Inclusion retreat program. The program will take place at the Jamestown 4-H Educational Center from Thursday, February 9 – Sunday, February 12. Project inclusion brings high school students together to...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Lockdown lifted at Ghent School in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A student was in possession of bullets inside Ghent School in Norfolk Friday morning, prompting a lockdown that has since been lifted, a school division spokesperson said. Following the discovery, school administration put into place safety and security protocols, including calling Norfolk Police, the spokesperson said. The incident has been resolved […]
NORFOLK, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Applications Accepted for Marshall-Ridley Residential Façade Program Beginning Feb. 15

Residents in the Marshall-Ridley neighborhood of the Southeast Community may be eligible for grant funding to help with exterior home improvements. The Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority will grant up to $20,000 maximum per residential structure to assist with projects. This grant money is available to all owner-occupied residential dwellings that are at least 15 years old and meet additional criteria. Applications will be accepted beginning Wed., Feb. 15, on a first-come, first-served basis. To provide details and encourage applications, the Redevelopment and Housing Authority is hosting two information sessions. Virtual Meeting: Wed., Feb. 15, from 6 – 7 p.m. Register online in advanceIn-Person Meeting: Wed., March 1, from 6 – 7 p.m. at the Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab (550 30th Street) Complete information on the program as well as the Residential Façade Program Application are available online. For additional information, contact Keesha Brooks at 757-928-2661 or tbrooks@nnrha.org.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares Keynote Speaker Of New VA Peninsula Chamber Leadership Series

NEWPORT NEWS-On Thursday, February 9, Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce hosted its first program as part of a new series called IMPACT Peninsula in which local, regional, and state leaders discuss issues relevant to leadership and decision-making, with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares as the inaugural keynote speaker. Roughly 100...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfmynews2.com

Middle school student stabbed in the ear a with pencil

WINDSOR, Va. — Some parents in Isle of Wight County told 13News Now they are worried about school safety and communication, after sheriff's deputies said a student at Georgie Tyler Middle School stabbed a fellow student Thursday with a sharpened pencil. Officials also told 13News Now the lead became...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing NSU freshman

A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone missing. Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing …. A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

7 displaced in VB house fire

Seven people were displaced as the result of a residential fire in the 300 block of 22nd Street at Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront Friday. https://bit.ly/3K07fWd. Seven people were displaced as the result of a residential fire in the 300 block of 22nd Street at Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront Friday. https://bit.ly/3K07fWd.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Water main break closes Hampton intersection

A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. Bill to...
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy