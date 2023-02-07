Residents in the Marshall-Ridley neighborhood of the Southeast Community may be eligible for grant funding to help with exterior home improvements. The Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority will grant up to $20,000 maximum per residential structure to assist with projects. This grant money is available to all owner-occupied residential dwellings that are at least 15 years old and meet additional criteria. Applications will be accepted beginning Wed., Feb. 15, on a first-come, first-served basis. To provide details and encourage applications, the Redevelopment and Housing Authority is hosting two information sessions. Virtual Meeting: Wed., Feb. 15, from 6 – 7 p.m. Register online in advanceIn-Person Meeting: Wed., March 1, from 6 – 7 p.m. at the Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab (550 30th Street) Complete information on the program as well as the Residential Façade Program Application are available online. For additional information, contact Keesha Brooks at 757-928-2661 or tbrooks@nnrha.org.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO