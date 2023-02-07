Read full article on original website
VEA president, school board members weigh in on NNPS superintendent search
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)- The Newport News school board has begun its search for its new superintendent following the firing of George Parker III. The board has 180 days from the firing of Parker to select a new superintendent. Board member Marvin Harris told 10 On Your Side that the board will solicit for input from teachers, families and community members during the selection process. How that will work remains to be determined.
Newport News School Board fills seat vacancy
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — During a special meeting Thursday night, the Newport News School Board selected Maritsa Alger to fill a vacant school board seat. Former School Board member John Eley ran for, and won, a seat on city council. Alger will sit on the board for the remainder...
School Board chair provides update on search for Newport News Superintendent
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — We’re learning more about the search for a new Newport News Superintendent. The School Board fired Superintendent Dr. George Parker two weeks ago. That came after a six-year-old shot and injured his teacher, Abby Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary School. It’s been more than one...
Virginia school without doors or walls could get $1.5M after teacher shot
Richneck Elementary School in Newport News could receive $1.5 million for renovations that would go to improve the layout of some classrooms.
Kecoughtan, Phoebus students to participate in Project Inclusion Program
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Students and educators from Kecoughtan and Phoebus high schools will participate in the Project Inclusion retreat program. The program will take place at the Jamestown 4-H Educational Center from Thursday, February 9 – Sunday, February 12. Project inclusion brings high school students together to...
Lockdown lifted at Ghent School in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A student was in possession of bullets inside Ghent School in Norfolk Friday morning, prompting a lockdown that has since been lifted, a school division spokesperson said. Following the discovery, school administration put into place safety and security protocols, including calling Norfolk Police, the spokesperson said. The incident has been resolved […]
Applications Accepted for Marshall-Ridley Residential Façade Program Beginning Feb. 15
Residents in the Marshall-Ridley neighborhood of the Southeast Community may be eligible for grant funding to help with exterior home improvements. The Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority will grant up to $20,000 maximum per residential structure to assist with projects. This grant money is available to all owner-occupied residential dwellings that are at least 15 years old and meet additional criteria. Applications will be accepted beginning Wed., Feb. 15, on a first-come, first-served basis. To provide details and encourage applications, the Redevelopment and Housing Authority is hosting two information sessions. Virtual Meeting: Wed., Feb. 15, from 6 – 7 p.m. Register online in advanceIn-Person Meeting: Wed., March 1, from 6 – 7 p.m. at the Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab (550 30th Street) Complete information on the program as well as the Residential Façade Program Application are available online. For additional information, contact Keesha Brooks at 757-928-2661 or tbrooks@nnrha.org.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares Keynote Speaker Of New VA Peninsula Chamber Leadership Series
NEWPORT NEWS-On Thursday, February 9, Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce hosted its first program as part of a new series called IMPACT Peninsula in which local, regional, and state leaders discuss issues relevant to leadership and decision-making, with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares as the inaugural keynote speaker. Roughly 100...
Middle school student stabbed in the ear a with pencil
WINDSOR, Va. — Some parents in Isle of Wight County told 13News Now they are worried about school safety and communication, after sheriff's deputies said a student at Georgie Tyler Middle School stabbed a fellow student Thursday with a sharpened pencil. Officials also told 13News Now the lead became...
Hall Pass: Your Ticket to Understanding School Board Politics, Edition #48
Welcome to Hall Pass, a newsletter written to keep you plugged into the conversations driving school board politics and governance. On the issues: The debate over teaching gun safety in schools. School board filing deadlines, election results, and recall certifications. An early look at some 2024 education-related ballot measures we’re...
VEA President weighs in on on-the-job risks for teachers in wake of Richneck shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Similarities between the case of a Richneck Elementary School student shooting a teacher and a North Carolina teacher badly hurt by a student prompt a message of healing and support from Virginia Education Association President James Fedderman. “If any good is to come from this, it must be that students […]
Local men stepping up to become mentors at the Up Center in Portsmouth
More men become mentors to make a difference in Hampton Roads
Townhomes, apartments coming to site of former Hampton public housing complex
Wednesday night, City Council approved the rezoning of roughly 23 acres for the development of hundreds of new townhomes and apartments at the former site of the Lincoln Park public housing community.
Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing NSU freshman
A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone missing. Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing …. A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone...
Petition to investigate Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi dismissed
A judge on Friday dismissed a petition asking for a grand jury to investigate Ramin Fatehi. It was initially filed by Amina Matheny-Willard.
Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing son, former NSU student
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In the fall of 2021, Number 74 made his mother proud at Maury High school with another of what he branded the Let’s Go tackle. After graduation, Keith Anderson decided to enroll at Norfolk State University to stay close to home. Last month, his mother, Mesha Anderson, thought it was academics […]
7 displaced in VB house fire
Seven people were displaced as the result of a residential fire in the 300 block of 22nd Street at Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront Friday. https://bit.ly/3K07fWd. Seven people were displaced as the result of a residential fire in the 300 block of 22nd Street at Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront Friday. https://bit.ly/3K07fWd.
Letter: Richneck administrator who was warned about student with gun identified
An intent-to-sue letter sheds new light on an administrators' alleged "failure to act" and prevent a 6-year-old student from shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January.
Water main break closes Hampton intersection
A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. Bill to...
‘I was kicked, spit on’: Retired NNPS administrator recounts culture in schools
A former Newport News school administrator said during her time with the district, there was no support for teachers being assaulted daily.
