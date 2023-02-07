ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record

The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million. “Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/30 – 02/05/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 30. 2023. 19:00 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA
tanamatales.com

Best San Luis Obispo Wineries

Would you like to visit the best San Luis Obispo wineries in California? This article lists the recommended ones to check out. Get ready for some wine-tasting fun!. If you’re in California, you need to go wine tasting. And, if wonderful wine is what you are looking for, you should check out the San Luis Obispo wineries.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Changes coming to downtown parking program

Police department shares downtown parking program update. – The Paso Robles Police Department says it has been receiving an increased number of questions regarding the current status of the Downtown Parking Program. This week, the department sent the most up-to-date information, shared below:. Current status. The WayToPark app has been...
PASO ROBLES, CA
anemeraldcitylife.com

Best dessert combo to order from Madonna Inn in SLO

Maybe you’ve seen the Madonna Inn from viral videos on the internet and they’ve popped up in my instagram feed too but I had no idea I would ever visit. This is a hotel famous for its over the top decor and individually decorated rooms-there are 110 of them! I was on a trip to SLO sipping a hojicha latte at Field Day Coffee (this cafe is really cute with delicious coffee and pastries too) and chatting with two lovely new friends I’ve made from their tourism bureau and I mentioned that I loved banana desserts. One of them immediately told me YOU MUST go to Madonna Inn, it’s only about 5 minutes away and they have the best banana cream pie.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

