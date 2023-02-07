Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Santa Maria the week of Jan. 29?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria in the last two weeks was $324. That’s $113 less than the Santa Barbara County median. In the past two weeks, a 2,005-square-foot home on Dancer Avenue in Santa Maria sold for $650,000. The figures in this...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Jan. 29
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $865,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last two weeks. In total, 12 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $566,500, $335 per square foot.
Another cliff collapse closes access to popular surf spot in Pismo Beach
Pismo Beach estimates that restoration of the areas impacted by landslides could cost up to $5 million.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record
The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million. “Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in...
Mountain lion spotted in Pismo Beach park, police say
The cougar was seen in the area twice this week.
Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary expanding in San Luis Obispo
Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary is expanding and building a facility on a massive piece of land in San Luis Obispo in order to take in more animals.
443-unit housing development approved in Santa Maria
On Tuesday, the Santa Maria City Council gave the green light for the construction of 443 housing units that would be part of the ongoing Betteravia Plaza megadevelopment.
kcbx.org
"A lot of individuals lost everything": ECHO ramps up efforts to support local unhoused residents
El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) in North San Luis Obispo County say they’ve ramped up their efforts to support unhoused residents hit hard by last month’s storm. It’s been about 2 years since they expanded their services from Atascadero to their second location in Paso Robles. Austin...
Red Light Roundup 01/30 – 02/05/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 30. 2023. 19:00 —...
tanamatales.com
Best San Luis Obispo Wineries
Would you like to visit the best San Luis Obispo wineries in California? This article lists the recommended ones to check out. Get ready for some wine-tasting fun!. If you’re in California, you need to go wine tasting. And, if wonderful wine is what you are looking for, you should check out the San Luis Obispo wineries.
Cancer-causing chemical found in soil at 4 sites in SLO. What’s being done about it?
The toxic chemical was used by San Luis Obispo dry cleaning companies for decades.
SLO County supervisors set rules for free overnight RV parking: ‘A win for everyone’
Here’s how the new SLO County camping regulations work.
Changes coming to downtown parking program
Police department shares downtown parking program update. – The Paso Robles Police Department says it has been receiving an increased number of questions regarding the current status of the Downtown Parking Program. This week, the department sent the most up-to-date information, shared below:. Current status. The WayToPark app has been...
San Luis Obispo business man sentenced to four years for financial fraud of more than $500K
Superior Court Judge Timothy S. Covello sentenced Jeremy Walter Pemberton, 38, to four years in state prison for financial crimes, according to District Attorney Dan Dow. The post San Luis Obispo business man sentenced to four years for financial fraud of more than $500K appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
The company's latest list of closures include about 90 stores across the country as it attempts to avoid financial ruin.
2 Highway 101 vehicle collisions block traffic through Pismo Beach
The crashes were reported within minutes of each other.
New Times
SLO County supervisors repeal new Paso Robles planting ordinance
In yet another twist in the seesawing debate over the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors rescinded the county's newly adopted Paso basin planting ordinance on Feb. 7—preempting it from taking effect. The board's new governing majority voted 3-2 to gut the ordinance...
Lake Nacimiento gained 89 billion gallons during winter storms. Here’s where it’s at now
Monterey County officials have been releasing some of the reservoir’s water into the Salinas River to prevent it from spilling.
anemeraldcitylife.com
Best dessert combo to order from Madonna Inn in SLO
Maybe you’ve seen the Madonna Inn from viral videos on the internet and they’ve popped up in my instagram feed too but I had no idea I would ever visit. This is a hotel famous for its over the top decor and individually decorated rooms-there are 110 of them! I was on a trip to SLO sipping a hojicha latte at Field Day Coffee (this cafe is really cute with delicious coffee and pastries too) and chatting with two lovely new friends I’ve made from their tourism bureau and I mentioned that I loved banana desserts. One of them immediately told me YOU MUST go to Madonna Inn, it’s only about 5 minutes away and they have the best banana cream pie.
Paul Flores sentencing in Kristin Smart trial to proceed as scheduled, attorneys confirm
The defense is expected to file a motion for a new trial at least 10 days before the sentencing.
