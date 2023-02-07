Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By FridayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Kate Middleton strengthens royal circle, King Charles likely ‘mortified’ after fashion misstep
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
EW.com
Cody Longo, Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 34
Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34. Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately available. According to a report by TMZ, Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, who was working at the time, called the police after she became concerned for his welfare, per the report.
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Black America Web
Trending on the Timeline: Orlando Brown Pleads Insanity
One of our favorite childhood actors is really going through it right now. Its DJ Misses and I’m about to get into what’s trending on that timeline. So lately we haven’t really heard that much from actor Orlando Brown after he was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing in December. Now his lawyers are working overtime so he doesn’t have to stand trial, but the lawyers hope to get a mental evaluation so he can plead insanity and not have to go to trial for anything at all. You know I continue to keep you updated on that. Let’s keep Orlando Brown in our prayers. It’s always sad to see our childhood favorite actors just go through life so we love you, Orlando Brown. We’ll keep you in our prayers. Make sure you like comment and share.
Black America Web
Lil Harold Breaks Down Influence On ‘After The Curse’ Mixtape, Calls Joseline His Favorite Dancer
Behind every great rapper is a crew in place to keep the star grounded while also helping to develop a respectable rap collective. Chart-topping emcee 21 Savage has Slaughter Gang to hold him down, and a standout from the crew outside of the “Rockstar” rapper himself is the equally talented Lil Harold.
Black America Web
Tim Bowman, Jr. and Faith City Music Kicked off Black History Month with A Tribute to The Winans
During the pandemic, Tim Bowman Jr., and Faith City Music kept us captivated by their weekly music presentations. For Black history month they would give tribute to a gospel artist that has shaped the sound of Kingdom music. These video presentations became so ground breaking Rev. Teddy R. Reeves, a curator at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture has placed their videos in the museum!
Black America Web
Who Can You Trust? First Look Images From Season 3 Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’
The critically acclaimed series ‘Power Book II: Ghost‘ will return next month. This week (February 6), Starz released some first look images from Season 3. Click inside to check them out!. Fans will not want to miss the season three premiere of Starz’s scripted drama series ‘Power Book...
Black America Web
Hilarious Super Bowl Ads Released Before The Big Game
Excitement is boiling over as Super Bowl LVII is set to take place this Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Football fans were met with an early surprise as 3 Super Bowl ads were released by Doritos, Sketchers, and Uber One ahead of the final playoff game. The commercials which feature superstars Snoop Dogg, Jack Harlow, and P. Diddy, are sure to bring a smile to your face with the creativity, witty puns, and surprise guest appearances!
Black America Web
Trending on the Timeline: AMC Charging Based on Seating
DJ Misses is here to always tell you what’s trending on that timeline. AMC theatre is planning to start charging viewers more based on seating, so it’s going to be broken down in three levels, which is standard value and preferred. Seating at the middle and the top of the theater. It’ll be a dollar or $2.00 more. Now AMC, you know, we can watch the movies at home. That’s no way to get us coming back to the theater. They should lower the. Price lower it, but they’re not. Like comment and share.
Black America Web
Watch: Snoop Dogg Slips Into His Skechers In New Super Bowl Commercial
If anyone knows how to make the ultimate Super Bowl commercial it’s the iconic Snoop Dogg, and this year he’s doing it in Skechers! Click inside to check it out before it airs on Sunday!. Super Bowl LVII (57) will take place in just three short days. Every...
