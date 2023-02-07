ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Twitter reacts to Ja Morant, Confrontation Occurred Outside After Game Versus Pacers

By Tyree J. @imtylamont
92Q
92Q
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ke9OA_0kff0Scw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HtzL5_0kff0Scw00

Source: Justin Ford / Getty

T he NBA investigated a postgame incident that took place in the loading dock of the FedExForum in Memphis as the Pacers were about to depart one week ago, back on Jan. 29.

A report was published an hour before the Pacers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers late Sunday afternoon.

It was reported that “acquaintances of Grizzlies star Ja Morant aggressively confronted members of the Pacers traveling party near the team’s bus in the loading area of FedExForum, and later someone in a slow-moving SUV — which Morant was riding in — trained a red laser on them.”

It was also reported that a Pacers security guard present at the time remarked “That’s 100 percent a gun.”

REACTIONS FROM TWITTER!

1. Shannon Sharpe on Ja Morant:

2.

3.

The post Twitter reacts to Ja Morant, Confrontation Occurred Outside After Game Versus Pacers appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
92Q

92Q

693
Followers
3K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy