Newark’s Own Amiri Baraka Stripped from AP African Studies Course
Famed Newark poet Amiri Baraka was one of the major forces in the Black Arts movement of the 1960s and 70s. So it made sense that Baraka was included in an initial draft of the College Board’s Course Framework for Advance Placement African American Studies issued last year. But when the final version of the framework was released last week, Baraka was among the black activists excised from the document. What happened between the first iteration of the AP African American Studies framework and the final version that led to late poet's ouster is largely unknown. But what is clear is the backlash from...
Hillside Business Becomes First in Community to Take Part in Safe Place Initiative
HILLSIDE, NJ — Hillside's Seabra's Foods is the first business in the community to join the Safe Place Initiative. Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi and members of the police department joined Seabra's Manager of Operations Manny Brito and Union County Prosecutor William Daniel to roll out the program on Friday. The Safe Place Initiative, which was developed by the Seattle Police Department, lets business patrons know that hate has no place in the community. Also, it tells any victim that they will be treated with respect and no matter their background, that they will be heard. "The Safe Place Program was created to start bridging the gap between victims of hate crimes or harassment and the police," Hillside Police said in a statement. "We acknowledge a very tumultuous past, and we are the ones that need to take that first step in letting the world know where The Hillside Police Department stands on hate, bias crimes, and harassment." Hillside Police say becoming a Safe Place business is free. Businesses can visit hillsidepolice.org to sign up. The Safe Place Initiative is not for residential use.
Black History Month Exhibit at Union County Commissioners Gallery Highlights Notable Plainfield Residents
UNION COUNTY, NJ — In celebration of Black History Month, the public is invited to view Black History Month - Notable People of Union County, a special exhibit of Union County residents, including some from Plainfield, who have distinguished themselves as inventors, artists and athletes. The unique exhibit pairs portraits and biographical information of notable residents with maps of the public parklands in their vicinity. Those highlighted include Joseph Black, who was raised in Plainfield, and became the first Black pitcher to win a World Series game. James Edward Maceo West was a long-time resident of Plainfield who pioneered the design of...
insidernj.com
South Ward’s Council: ‘What Happens if Newark Decides to Sit Down?’
NEWARK – Siting in King’s Restaurant on Clinton Avenue, South Ward Councilman Pat Council told InsiderNJ that Gov. Phil Murphy made a mistake when he selected non-Newarkers to sit on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, considering Murphy’s skin-of-the-teeth 2021 victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, which required significant voter output from Newark.
insidernj.com
LD-33 In Focus: Gabe Rodriguez, the InsiderNJ Interview
Gabriel Rodríguez, Assemblyman candidate for LD33: “our goal is to remove the fear and the narrative that police officers, urban youth and people of color cannot come to an accord”. Raised by a family of educators, Mayor Gabriel Rodríguez of West New York grew up watching his parents...
hudsoncountyview.com
TJ Senger announces challenge to Hudson County Commissioner Kopacz in 1st District
Bayonne real estate agent TJ Senger is announcing a challenge to Hudson County Commissioner Kenny Kopacz in the 1st District. “Having lived in Bayonne almost all my life, we all heard the buzz of the ‘development renaissance’ and how it was supposed to be a good thing. All the new buildings and businesses were going to make Bayonne exciting and desirable again,” Senger said in a statement.
Woonsocket Call
Celebrity Dentist Joins Montclair Dental Spa to Offer Frontier Porcelain Veneers
Catrise Austin best known for transforming celebrity smiles joins top cosmetic and spa dentistry practice in Montclair New Jersey to help patients look and feel more confident in 2023. Montclair, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Montclair Dental Spa is thrilled to announce the addition of world-renowned cosmetic...
Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?
Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.
Who will step up in fight to save our nation’s oldest free Black settlement?
This is the first story in an ongoing journalistic initiative to rally the community and the country around a critical, but endangered, historical site: Sandy Ground, the nation's oldest free Black settlement still inhabited by descendants of its pioneers. Launched during Black History Month, the work will shine a spotlight on the site’s rich past and urgent needs as its historians seek to pass the torch of preservation to a new generation.
A Fourth Month of Rising Absenteeism at Newark Schools
For four consecutive months to start the 2022-23 school year, Newark’s school attendance figures showed consistent staggering high rates of absenteeism at all grade levels with no signs of abating. The rates are drawing concern from education experts and rebuke from the Newark Teachers Union for the administration’s lack of a plan to stem the growing problem. In January, the district announced a “partnership” with the Devils Youth Foundation that includes free tickets to hockey games for 10 students at each of four high schools with some of the highest absenteeism rates. The goal is to lower absenteeism by 2%, the Devils...
NYC African American Day Parade founder dies at 86
The African American Day Parade in Harlem in 2018. Abraham “Abe” L. Snyder helped the first parade step off in 1969. It was a boost to the African American community during a turbulent time. [ more › ]
News 12
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Questions remain surrounding the shooting death of a Republican Sayreville council member. News 12 New Jersey has learned that investigators are now focusing on the Newark church that Eunice Dwumfour attended along with Sayreville Council President Christian Onuoha. Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her...
Township of Bloomfield Encourages Residents to Make Use of Utility Assistance Programs
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Township of Bloomfield wants its residents to be aware of a variety of assistance programs that are available in times of need and could help them prevent a utility shut-off. “These programs are there for a reason and could result in thousands of dollars for our community, so we want to ensure our residents take full advantage of them,” said Mayor Venezia. “If anyone requires assistance applying for these programs, please don’t hesitate to contact our wonderful staff at the Bloomfield Department of Human Services.” The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has a variety of programs...
NJ.com
In N.J. city plagued by homelessness, shelter helps residents find a place of their own
Of his 63 years on Earth, Newark resident Kenneth Hutchins has spent 33 of them in prison, and much of the rest in homeless shelters and on the street, addicted to drugs and alcohol. And even though he’s been clean for 18 months and works at the Endeavor House North...
pix11.com
Black-owned Jefferson’s Cafe in NJ serves up authentic soul food
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Joan and Jim Jefferson, two Black restauranteurs behind “Jefferson’s Cafe” in New Jersey, have made a lasting impact on the community. The successful establishment has been running for 38 years and is a great spot to check out for those who love soul food. New York Living’s Kiran Dhillon was live in Montclair, New Jersey with an inside scoop of the restaurant.
Bayonne City Council to Seek State Funds for Upgrades to Avenue C Park
BAYONNE, NJ – For years, the pocket park on Avenue C near 19th Street has served local kids as a playground in an area of the city which is largely devoid of open space. Occupied by storefronts, apartment buildings and a few two-family houses, the area may well fit the description as a concrete or asphalt jungle, leaving local kids to rely on their parents for the long drive to 16th Street Park on the other side of town. Located on a rented lot, the park has not seen the installation of more up to date playground equipment for well-over a decade,...
DeGise Holds Firm Over Continued Calls to Resign
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Councilwoman Amy DeGise sat calmly at the Jersey City Council dais as a number of frequent critics brought their protests from in front of city hall into the meeting, once again calling for her resignation following the 2022 incident in which she struck a bicyclist and failed to stop. DeGise, first elected to the body in 2021, pleaded guilty last month to leaving the scene of an accident, agreeing to pay a $5,000 fine and a one-year suspension of her driver’s license. While calling it “a mistake (she) will regret for the rest of (her) life, DeGise...
hudsoncountyview.com
Contractors for 88 Regent St. in Jersey City fined $1.3M by state agencies for labor violations
The contractors for 88 Regent St., a Downtown Jersey City high-rise, have been fined $1.3 million for labor violations after an investigation by multiple state agencies. The joint investigation, the first of its kind among cooperating state agencies, started shortly after Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed a second package of misclassification bills into law in July 2021.
hudsoncountyview.com
After urging of O’Dea, Jersey City to investigate 88 Regent St. payroll tax payments
After the urging of Hudson County Commissioner Bill O’Dea, the City of Jersey City will investigate payroll tax payments at 88 Regent St. after a state probe led to the contractors for the high-rise being fined $1.3 million for labor violations. “I am formally asking that you immediately initiate...
NJ.com
Two charged in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher has been arrested and another man is being sought in the slaying of the mother of three. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, each have been charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, a second-degree offense, in the death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez of Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday morning.
