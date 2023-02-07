HILLSIDE, NJ — Hillside's Seabra's Foods is the first business in the community to join the Safe Place Initiative. Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi and members of the police department joined Seabra's Manager of Operations Manny Brito and Union County Prosecutor William Daniel to roll out the program on Friday. The Safe Place Initiative, which was developed by the Seattle Police Department, lets business patrons know that hate has no place in the community. Also, it tells any victim that they will be treated with respect and no matter their background, that they will be heard. "The Safe Place Program was created to start bridging the gap between victims of hate crimes or harassment and the police," Hillside Police said in a statement. "We acknowledge a very tumultuous past, and we are the ones that need to take that first step in letting the world know where The Hillside Police Department stands on hate, bias crimes, and harassment." Hillside Police say becoming a Safe Place business is free. Businesses can visit hillsidepolice.org to sign up. The Safe Place Initiative is not for residential use.

HILLSIDE, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO