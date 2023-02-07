(VIANEWS) – Shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) fell 9.31% to $106.75 at 14:31 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.97% to $11,675.76, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO