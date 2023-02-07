ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Stun Baylor on Road in Overtime

WACO, Texas – A 3-pointer from the all-time NCAA 3-point leader Taylor Robertson with 14.3 left in regulation pushed the game into overtime. In the extra frame, No. 16 Oklahoma pulled away from Baylor to win 98-92 and become the first Big 12 team to win back-to-back games in Waco since 2009-10. The Sooners (19-4, 9-3 Big 12) trailed for over 39 minutes of play, but Robertson's late trey and Ana Llanusa's eight points in overtime powered the Crimson and Cream over the Bears (16-7, 7-4 Big 12) and into solo second place in the Big 12 standings, a half-game back of Texas.
NORMAN, OK
College Football News

Oklahoma at Baylor Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma at Baylor prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 8. Record: Oklahoma (12-11), Baylor (17-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak.
WACO, TX
Yahoo Sports

Ridiculously low-scoring game in Oklahoma shows the need for shot clocks in high school basketball across the country

It’s long overdue for shot clocks to be mandatory in all high school basketball games. The latest example of why shot clocks are necessary came Tuesday night in Oklahoma as Weatherford High School beat Anadarko by the riveting score of 4-2. Yes, there were six combined points throughout all four quarters of the boys' basketball game and Weatherford led 2-0 at halftime.
WEATHERFORD, OK
The Comeback

High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score

Weatherford and Anadarko high schools played an insane game Tuesday night in Oklahoma, with the Weatherford Eagles jumping out to a 4-2 lead … and holding on to win, 4-2. Eagles win the offensive shootout against Anadarko. #GoEagles pic.twitter.com/gWqF8FKS0G — Weatherford Eagle Athletics (@WfordEagles) February 8, 2023 Two obvious questions everyone immediately wanted to know: Read more... The post High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEATHERFORD, OK
okcfox.com

Yukon Public Schools ranks in Top 6A for starting salary pay in Oklahoma

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Yukon Public Schools (YPS) announced they are the Top 6A starting salary pay in Oklahoma, with a salary of $42,525. In addition, YPS also ranks in the Top 5 overall districts in Oklahoma for starting salary. "Our team has worked tirelessly to continually budget for...
YUKON, OK
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in El Reno, OK

Famous for its fried onion burger, El Reno promises many exceptional adventures year-round. The city is the county seat of Canadian County, Oklahoma. During the 1889 land run, the area was founded and named after the nearby Fort Reno, established to watch over the place. The historic Cheyenne and Arapaho...
EL RENO, OK
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Oklahoma City to Orlando, Florida

Does the idea of serene lakes, national parks, beaches, history, food, music and a visit to the Walt Disney World Resort make you jump from your chair? Then this road trip from Oklahoma City to Orlando, Florida is the best getaway adventure for you! Enjoy surf-turf vibes on this once-in-a-lifetime journey.
ORLANDO, FL
uncoveringoklahoma.com

Byrdie’s in Norman

Byrdie’s by Raspberries n’ Creme is a newly opened bakery in Downtown Norman, Oklahoma. The bakery is owned by Nikki Griggs, who has brought her mother’s recipes to Norman. The bakery specializes in homemade desserts, such as macaroons, brownies, cake balls, cookies, and their famous ribbon cake. The ribbon cake is a layered cake made with sour cream white cake, chocolate cake, Italian cream, fresh strawberries, and whipping cream, making it a decadent treat for all.
NORMAN, OK
beckersspine.com

Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion

An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
OKLAHOMA STATE

