REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma Softball Opens 2023 Season With Double Header at Mark Campbell Invitational
The Sooners' 2023 season gets rolling on Thursday, headlined by a top 25 matchup with the Duke Blue Devils.
ESPN's Jen Schroeder: 'I don't think they're going to be the big, bad Oklahoma Sooners that they've been'
NORMAN, Okla. — ESPN's Jen Schroeder is one of the best in the college softball business, so our ears always perk up when she makes a prediction—or call it a pair of predictions—like she did on the season five premier of the Out of the Box Podcast this week. And, well, they're ones Sooner Nation surely won't necessarily agree with.
OU Softball: Game One of Red River Series Moved to Oklahoma City
The first game of the conference series between the two rivals will now take place at the home of the Women's College World Series.
How Patty Gasso's Star-Studded Transfers Can Make an Immediate Impact for Oklahoma
It's impossible to seamlessly replace to greatest hitter in softball history, but with high profile transfers scattered throughout the lineup, Gasso is doing her best to reload.
Oklahoma Catcher Kinzie Hansen Will Miss Opening Weekend After 'Little Mishap'
The OU senior posted on Instagram that she had an appendix problem and will miss the Sooners' season-opening event at the Mark Campbell Invitational.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Stun Baylor on Road in Overtime
WACO, Texas – A 3-pointer from the all-time NCAA 3-point leader Taylor Robertson with 14.3 left in regulation pushed the game into overtime. In the extra frame, No. 16 Oklahoma pulled away from Baylor to win 98-92 and become the first Big 12 team to win back-to-back games in Waco since 2009-10. The Sooners (19-4, 9-3 Big 12) trailed for over 39 minutes of play, but Robertson's late trey and Ana Llanusa's eight points in overtime powered the Crimson and Cream over the Bears (16-7, 7-4 Big 12) and into solo second place in the Big 12 standings, a half-game back of Texas.
College Football News
Oklahoma at Baylor Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Oklahoma at Baylor prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 8. Record: Oklahoma (12-11), Baylor (17-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak.
Yahoo Sports
Ridiculously low-scoring game in Oklahoma shows the need for shot clocks in high school basketball across the country
It’s long overdue for shot clocks to be mandatory in all high school basketball games. The latest example of why shot clocks are necessary came Tuesday night in Oklahoma as Weatherford High School beat Anadarko by the riveting score of 4-2. Yes, there were six combined points throughout all four quarters of the boys' basketball game and Weatherford led 2-0 at halftime.
Edmond's Chad Richison Stadium to remain venue for Oklahoma football championships for five more years
By Glen Brockenbush Photo by Michael Kinney Oklahoma's 11-man high school football state championship games will stay at their current home for the next five seasons. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) voted at its Wednesday meeting to keep the Class A through ...
Why Patty Gasso is Excited About Jayda Coleman's Offensive Evolution at Oklahoma
Ahead of the 2023 season, OU coach Patty Gasso has high praise for the work Jayda Coleman has done this offseason to add more power to her swing.
The Most Boring Game Ever Was Just Played in Weatherford, Oklahoma
I really don't know how I feel about this game. The Weatherford Eagles hosted the Anadarko Warriors last night, and they used a tactic that has fans divided. Weatherford entered the game 18-1 and ranked as one of the top teams in the state. Anadarko, the visiting team, entered 2-3.
High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score
Weatherford and Anadarko high schools played an insane game Tuesday night in Oklahoma, with the Weatherford Eagles jumping out to a 4-2 lead … and holding on to win, 4-2. Eagles win the offensive shootout against Anadarko. #GoEagles pic.twitter.com/gWqF8FKS0G — Weatherford Eagle Athletics (@WfordEagles) February 8, 2023 Two obvious questions everyone immediately wanted to know: Read more... The post High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OSSAA addresses Weatherford’s 4-2 win over Anadarko; shot clock concerns
Video of an Oklahoma high school basketball has gone viral but not for an inspiring buzzer beater or a record-breaking win.
okcfox.com
Yukon Public Schools ranks in Top 6A for starting salary pay in Oklahoma
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Yukon Public Schools (YPS) announced they are the Top 6A starting salary pay in Oklahoma, with a salary of $42,525. In addition, YPS also ranks in the Top 5 overall districts in Oklahoma for starting salary. "Our team has worked tirelessly to continually budget for...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in El Reno, OK
Famous for its fried onion burger, El Reno promises many exceptional adventures year-round. The city is the county seat of Canadian County, Oklahoma. During the 1889 land run, the area was founded and named after the nearby Fort Reno, established to watch over the place. The historic Cheyenne and Arapaho...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Oklahoma City to Orlando, Florida
Does the idea of serene lakes, national parks, beaches, history, food, music and a visit to the Walt Disney World Resort make you jump from your chair? Then this road trip from Oklahoma City to Orlando, Florida is the best getaway adventure for you! Enjoy surf-turf vibes on this once-in-a-lifetime journey.
uncoveringoklahoma.com
Byrdie’s in Norman
Byrdie’s by Raspberries n’ Creme is a newly opened bakery in Downtown Norman, Oklahoma. The bakery is owned by Nikki Griggs, who has brought her mother’s recipes to Norman. The bakery specializes in homemade desserts, such as macaroons, brownies, cake balls, cookies, and their famous ribbon cake. The ribbon cake is a layered cake made with sour cream white cake, chocolate cake, Italian cream, fresh strawberries, and whipping cream, making it a decadent treat for all.
beckersspine.com
Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion
An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
