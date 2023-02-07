Wonder what buyers are snatching up? Here are a few that sold over the last several weeks. Enjoy being close to town in this remarkable 3bed, 2bath home with a large privacy-fenced backyard! Elegant wood flooring sets the stage throughout this tastefully finished concrete-sided home with a split bedroom layout that provides additional privacy inside. A refined kitchen comes with sleek granite countertops, white cabinets and backsplash, and crown molding. The dining area, with its stately chair-rail beadboard, and living area provide space for entertaining with an open concept. Attractive crown moldings continue into the bedrooms and don’t miss the entrances to the kitchen and dining accentuated by thick craftsman-styled door moldings. Large oak trees enhance the outside along with a concrete drive, and additional storage on a concrete slab. You’ll have plenty of places to drink your coffee, tea, or hot cocoa from the covered back patio, back yard, or the front porch. With almost a half acre, this is a great place for staying close to city conveniences but away from the hustle and bustle.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO