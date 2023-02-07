Read full article on original website
City extends limb and tree cleanup period
Due to an overwhelming response, the City of Sulphur Springs is going to extend the time period to accept tree limbs/trunks. The spring cleanup site will remain open from now through Saturday, February 18 from 7am-4pm. To be able to use this service, you must show a water bill or government issued ID for proof of residency inside the city limits. The cleanup site is located ¼ mile east of Flowserve on Jefferson Street. This is strictly for tree limbs/trunks and nothing else.
Hopkins County Records – Feb. 10 2023
Jim Hankins to Massey’s Convenience Center INC; tract in the Eli Lindley survey. Canyon Creek Equity Enterprises LLC to Canyon Creek SS LLC; tract M A Bowlin survey. Kaye Lynn Huffman and Mitchel W Huffman to Rebecca Sparks and Scott R Sparks; tract in the IRA Stephenson survey. Theresa...
Recently Sold Properties in & around Hopkins County
Wonder what buyers are snatching up? Here are a few that sold over the last several weeks. Enjoy being close to town in this remarkable 3bed, 2bath home with a large privacy-fenced backyard! Elegant wood flooring sets the stage throughout this tastefully finished concrete-sided home with a split bedroom layout that provides additional privacy inside. A refined kitchen comes with sleek granite countertops, white cabinets and backsplash, and crown molding. The dining area, with its stately chair-rail beadboard, and living area provide space for entertaining with an open concept. Attractive crown moldings continue into the bedrooms and don’t miss the entrances to the kitchen and dining accentuated by thick craftsman-styled door moldings. Large oak trees enhance the outside along with a concrete drive, and additional storage on a concrete slab. You’ll have plenty of places to drink your coffee, tea, or hot cocoa from the covered back patio, back yard, or the front porch. With almost a half acre, this is a great place for staying close to city conveniences but away from the hustle and bustle.
Comfort Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 9, 2023 – Matthew Allen Comfort is back once again in Hopkins County Jail. Deputies traveled to the TDCJ Beto Unit in Tennessee Colony, TX to retrieve the felon. A bench warrant was issued for Comfort for possession of controlled substances. Comfort and a female were both arrested...
Road Warning Advisory
Feb. 10, 2023- Two incidents have been reported, both incidents involved water rescues, these roads were: 134-135 MM South Service Road as well as County Road 3518. Hopkins County Fire Marshal advised to avoid roads should water be covering them, as it is likely the road has washed away.
easttexasradio.com
Staff Reduction At North Lamar
The Paris News reports that North Lamar ISD’s Board of Trustees has approved a staff reduction, eliminating 17 positions at the end of the school year. They decided to cut back because of the dissolution of the North Lamar Special Education Cooperative. Fourteen full-time-staff and three part-time staff are affected.
Christopher Dial
A funeral service for Christopher “Chris” Dial will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Morning Chapel in Sulphur Springs, Texas with Pastor Lavelle Hendricks officiating. Interment to follow at East Caney Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Tapp Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Mr. Dial passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Sunny Springs Health and Rehab in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
Arkansas Fugitive Returned to Hopkins County
February 6, 2023 – Montorey Jamall Johnson was arrested in Hopkins County in the Summer of 2019. Johnson and another Arkansas resident were stopped on I-30 for a traffic violation. Inside the car was more than 4oz of marijuana but less then 5lbs. Johnson was in possession of a handgun. His bond totaled $7,000.
Sulphur Springs is centerline for April 8, 2024 solar eclipse
Sulphur Springs is centerline for April 8, 2024 solar eclipse Image Sulphur Springs is centerline for April 8, 2024 solar eclipse Butch Burney Wed, 02/08/2023 - 06:16 Subhead ...
Total Solar Eclipse April 8, 2024
Feb. 8, 2023- On April 8, 2024 A Total Solar Eclipse will take place, visible only by certain states, Texas being among them. The duration of totality will be up to 4 minutes and 27 seconds, almost double that of The Great American Eclipse of August 21, 2017. A solar...
Ned Ball
Funeral service for Ned Ball, age 82, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Neal Cochran and Danny Ballard officiating. Interment will follow at Peerless Cemetery with Michael Ball, Matthew Ball, Charles (Bubba)Ball, Larry Ballard, Clyde Lee Ball, and Rickey Don Self serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are grandsons, Aaron Ball, Bradley Ball, and Sean Wells. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Ball passed away on February 8, 2023 at his residence.
ketr.org
Hunt County suing Greenville company for damage to county roads
In Hunt County, the county government is suing a Greenville company for damage caused to roads while working on a project for the Commerce Independent School District. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that the allegations are related to work that CT Excavating of Greenville did while assisting in the construction of a middle school and multi-purpose facility for the Commerce Independent School District. The work site is adjacent to Commerce High School. The Herald Banner reports the county is seeking up to $1 million in damages for what the county’s petition describes as “severe damage to the roadways, drainage ditches, and along the roads.”
Edward “Ryan” Hilburn
A memorial service for Ryan Hilburn will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Colorblind Ministries in Como, Texas and will officiated by Pastor CJ Duffy. Ryan passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Edward Ray Ryan Hilburn...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Matthew Allen Comfort was arrested Wednesday in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Deputies arrested Talaila Shannea Shavers in Hopkins County. Documents show they charged her with Resisting Search or Transport.
Little Rock Resident Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 6, 2023 – 22 year-old Kimira Lashae Wallace was arrested at the Pulaski County Jail in Arkansas and returned to Hopkins County Jail. She is facing a charge of Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution a Felony 3. This is not the first time Kimira Lashae Wallace has been in...
Linda Schuyler
Memorial service for Linda Schuyler, age 71 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Ms. Schuyler passed away on February 5, 2023 at her residence.
Greater Emmanuel MBC Anniversary Service
Feb. 10, 2023 – Greater Emmanuel MBC will be hosting a Church Anniversary Service Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:30 pm. Special Guest Rev. Willis Taylor from Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will also be joining the service. located at: 901 Como St S in Sulphur Springs, TX.
Mary Sue Hanby Shoaff
Mary Sue Hanby Shoaff, 77, of Cumby passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs. Mary was born on July 19. 1945 in Dallas, TX to Raymond Hanby and Nona Rhoads Hanby. She married Jerry Franklin Shoaff on June 3, 1966 in Dallas, TX. Mary was a Licensed Vocational Nurse until her retirement. Her favorite thing to do was keeping up with children on Facebook, painting little houses & figurines and she loved bible study. She was a member of Calvary Chapel, Greenville.
Man: Escaped, Dumped Van, Found Dead in Sulphur Springs Park
February 9, 2023 – Traverro McElroy age 36 who officials say escaped from a Hinds County Mississippi detention center has been found dead in Sulphur Springs, TX. He was found on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 1:12 p.m. His body was found this week inside a public restroom in...
