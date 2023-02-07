(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.65% for the last session’s close. At 13:08 EST on Friday, 10 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,527.96. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.75% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $5,684.26 and 6.84% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $5,933.91.

2 DAYS AGO