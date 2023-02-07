Read full article on original website
SmileDirectClub Stock Went Down By Over 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 20.39% in 10 sessions from $0.7 at 2023-02-02, to $0.56 at 13:30 EST on Friday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.84% to $11,690.91, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Catalent Stock Jumps By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) jumped by a staggering 30.62% in 21 sessions from $53.58 at 2023-01-27, to $69.98 at 14:33 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.28% to $15,872.54, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
PACCAR Stock Bearish By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) fell by a staggering 28.09% in 21 sessions from $101.06 at 2023-01-11, to $72.67 at 12:44 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.23% to $11,644.80, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. PACCAR’s...
NYSE FANG Bullish Momentum With A 10% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 10.85% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Friday, 10 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,598.25. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.3% up from its 52-week low and 1.41% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CNH Over 5% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Thursday, 9 February, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.81. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.309% up from its 52-week low and 0.04% down from its 52-week high. News about. Usd/jpy...
Nikkei 225 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 9 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,786.23. Regarding Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.58% up from its 52-week low and 4.92% down from its 52-week high.
Virgin Galactic Stock Is 16% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) slid by a staggering 16.64% in 5 sessions from $5.97 to $4.98 at 12:41 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 0.14% to $15,850.86, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
EUR/CHF Falls By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.36% for the last 10 sessions. At 09:06 EST on Friday, 10 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.719% up from its 52-week low and 6.602% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
NYSE FANG Bearish Momentum With A 2% Slide In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.65% for the last session’s close. At 13:08 EST on Friday, 10 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,527.96. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.75% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $5,684.26 and 6.84% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $5,933.91.
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.97% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.97% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:07 EST on Thursday, 9 February, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.13. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.356% up from its 52-week low and 7.417% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
AMC Stock Impressive Drop 11% So Far On Friday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of AMC (NYSE: AMC) slid by a staggering 11.85% to $4.73 at 14:47 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 0.28% to $15,872.54, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
Expedia Group Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) fell 9.31% to $106.75 at 14:31 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.97% to $11,675.76, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
Aspen Group Already 4% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% down. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.22, 89.37% under its 52-week high of $2.06. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) sliding 4.63% to $0.22. NASDAQ slid...
CBOE Jumps By 9% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 9.22% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Friday, 10 February, CBOE (VIX) is $21.44. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 12.72% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.02 and 1.71% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.08.
Less Than Six Hours Before The Market Open, Banco Bradesco Is Down By 10%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and Banco Bradesco‘s pre-market value is already 10.57% down. Banco Bradesco’s last close was $2.65, 44.09% under its 52-week high of $4.74. The last session, NYSE finished with Banco Bradesco (BBD) sliding 3.64% to $2.65. NYSE fell...
