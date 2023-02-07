Read full article on original website
Related
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
WLWT 5
Best-selling massaging eye mask is almost 60% off on Amazon right now
Headaches, migraines, eye strain. These are common occurrences for many people and are exacerbated by the fact that we look at screens like our phones, a computer, or television so often throughout the day. Because of this, there has been a rise in gadgets that look to alleviate pain and...
WLWT 5
32 sofas for small spaces that interior designers absolutely love
Figuring out stylish sofas for small spaces may seem like an easy feat because the room’s size is hardly overwhelming, but it’s more complicated than you think. Therefore, we tapped two interior designers who are experts in designing stunning, practical spaces—no matter how small. Watch video above:...
Comments / 0