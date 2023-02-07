ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

Surprise your Valentine with Oprah's fave travel jewelry box — it's down to $16

It's not too late to find something that's both affordable and special for her this Valentine's Day. We did! And we're talking Oprah-level special! Right now, Oprah's favorite travel jewelry box is on sale for as little as $16 at Amazon, and it's sure to delight your sweetheart, your child, your bestie, your mom or even you. Hey, at that price, you might as well spoil everybody. (Tip: To really spoil someone, though, fill it with items that sparkle and shine.) Make sure it arrives in time with Amazon Prime (it's free to sign up).
TrustedReviews

The iPhone 14 has finally dropped to a far more tempting price

Just in time for the weekend, Amazon has dropped the price of the iPhone 14 making it much more of a tempting upgrade. If you’ve been hankering for a saving on the latest iPhone, then we’ve got the deal for you. Amazon has just chopped £55 off the RRP of Apple’s iPhone 14.
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite NYDJ jeans 'truly live up to the hype' — and they're on sale!

Oprah loves them and so do you, and now they're on sale in time for all of those prep-for-spring shopping sprees. NYDJ jeans (formerly called Not Your Daughter's Jeans) get you and your body — these jeans truly live up to the hype. They fit well, they last and they're made for real women with real bodies. Reviewers love the "Lift Tuck" technology featured in each pair because it gives you the right amount of support and contour for the perfect silhouette. Even better, the NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans are on sale at QVC — scoop up a pair (or two) for $73. That's 25% off the regular price of $99!
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on your favorite brands

Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on your favorite brands. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Bombas, Dr. Dana, Laura Geller Beauty and more. The deals start at just $7.50 and are up to 59% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and...
ktalnews.com

Best hair vitamins

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’ve tried expensive hair products, but they don’t improve the condition of your hair, consider a different route and take hair vitamins instead. Hair vitamins claim to improve hair, skin and nails at the cellular level. Depending...
BluBeauty

2023 Newest Beauty Products

It’s the second month of 2023 and there are some beauty brands already evolving beauty with their upcoming products! Ranging from foundation to skincare, affordable to expensive, these products are taking the beauty industry by storm encouraging the self-care routine to revive that soft feminine energy.
livingetc.com

10 dreamy bathrooms that prove curtains are the best way to elevate your own space

Are you for bathroom curtains? This is one of the most dividing topics in home decor conversations; their need and functionality often debated strongly on both sides. Many believe that this is a desired design feature, as they help create a spa-like look, along with providing soft privacy. Not to mention that curtains add color, pattern, and even style to a staid space.

