Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona locationKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a human skull after a hiker found remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago. According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday,...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man accused of disrupting the WM Phoenix Open
According to Scottsdale Police, 27-year-old Sean Patrick McConnell allegedly jumped from the general admissions bleachers at the WM Phoenix Open's 16th hole and went onto the course. From there, he ran through a player access tunnel to the 17th hole, and later jumped into the water.
Arrest made in connection to $100K theft near NFL Experience in Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person has been arrested in connection to a high-value theft of production equipment in downtown Phoenix. Phoenix police said the man arrested was 36-year-old George Rodriguez. He was reportedly located and arrested on Feb. 7 with the help of several leads, police said. Rodriguez was booked...
16-year-old arrested for murder in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old in Mesa earlier this week. The Mesa Police Department said it received several calls around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 regarding multiple shots fired near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive. As officers responded, additional information indicated that a 24-year-old male, later identified as Marquis Johnson, was down in the parking lot.
KTAR.com
Motorcyclist killed in late-night collision with SUV in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in Phoenix late Tuesday, authorities said. A call about a wreck near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road came in around 11:55 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday. Officers responded and found 35-year-old Harry Snyder on...
AZFamily
Teen boy arrested in connection to deadly drive-by shooting in Phoenix
Pubblico Italian Eatery in Scottsdale and Hash Kitchen in Phoenix were just some of the restaurants hit with health code violations. Many in the LGBTQ+ community showed up at the Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix for the "Night of Pride" hosted by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. Valley Metro's...
AZFamily
Arrests made weeks after suspected hate crime in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they made arrests of those involved in a hate crime in Tempe in early January. Police told Arizona’s Family on Thursday that the teens have been charged but won’t say on what charges, nor would they provide any more details because they’re under 18 years of age.
AZFamily
‘A horrible tragedy’: Phoenix couple hospitalized after driver runs them over
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley couple was hit by a driver Monday morning near 47th Avenue and Bell Road. Kirt Haeward and Lisa Lenahan were walking around their neighborhood when a man intentionally ran them over. Their attorney Chris Goodnow says the two have been together for several years....
AZFamily
Central Phoenix home engulfed in massive fire after loud explosion
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Valley teen in central Phoenix
The suspect has been booked and was taken to the Juvenile Correction Center and is facing murder charges.
YAHOO!
Four arrested on homicide charges in shooting that killed 38-year-old man in Mesa
A 38-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Mesa, according to police officials. The man was identified as 38-year-old Brandon Van, according to an email from Mesa police Detective Jason Flam, a department spokesperson. Four people were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting. Mesa...
AZFamily
Man waiting next to traffic pole dies after chain reaction crash
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Thousands flock to WM Phoenix Open to check out golfers, celebrities. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. Fans near and far came to Scottsdale hoping to catch a glimpse of the action...
The Goodyear Blimp has officially arrived in Phoenix
PHOENIX — The most iconic airship in the country has officially arrived at the Super Bowl. The Goodyear Blimp tweeted a picture as it cruised over State Farm Stadium in Glendale just a few hours ago. The famous blimp is one of three different blimps in the Goodyear fleet.
AZFamily
Four missing Mesa kids found safe, father arrested
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Thousands flock to WM Phoenix Open to check out golfers, celebrities. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. Fans near and far came to Scottsdale hoping to catch a glimpse of the action...
KTAR.com
1 dead, 1 injured after multiple vehicles in Phoenix collide, hit pedestrians
PHOENIX – One person standing on a sidewalk died and another was injured after a multivehicle collision in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. One of the three drivers fled the scene at Northern and 23rd avenues on foot, the Phoenix Police Department said. The vehicles collided at around 1...
AZFamily
Woman runs off after causing deadly crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. It happened at 23rd and Northern Avenues around 1 p.m. Officers learned a woman had crashed into two other cars, causing one to hit a man on the sidewalk and a pole next to him. He died at the scene. Another car then struck a woman who was also standing on the sidewalk. The driver who caused the crash ran off and the police are looking for her, investigators said.
AZFamily
Teen boy dead, girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is dead, and a young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and found 15-year-old Isaac Perez Grado and 10-year-old Kaiya Houle shot. Police said that someone in a car opened fire on another car, injuring Grado who was inside. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of those rounds also hit Kaiya in the process, who was walking in the area with family. On Tuesday, Phoenix police said that Grado died from his injuries.
AZFamily
Girl, 10, faces long road to recovery after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. But a family friend says 10-year-old Kaiya Houle has a long road ahead. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of...
fox10phoenix.com
3 car crash leaves pedestrian dead in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they're investigating a three-car crash that left a man dead on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of 23rd and Northern avenue around 1 p.m. "Detectives responded to take over the investigation. Preliminary information indicates the three vehicles were involved in a collision at...
AZFamily
Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
Comments / 4