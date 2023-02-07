ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a human skull after a hiker found remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago. According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday,...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man accused of disrupting the WM Phoenix Open

According to Scottsdale Police, 27-year-old Sean Patrick McConnell allegedly jumped from the general admissions bleachers at the WM Phoenix Open's 16th hole and went onto the course. From there, he ran through a player access tunnel to the 17th hole, and later jumped into the water.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

16-year-old arrested for murder in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old in Mesa earlier this week. The Mesa Police Department said it received several calls around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 regarding multiple shots fired near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive. As officers responded, additional information indicated that a 24-year-old male, later identified as Marquis Johnson, was down in the parking lot.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Motorcyclist killed in late-night collision with SUV in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in Phoenix late Tuesday, authorities said. A call about a wreck near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road came in around 11:55 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday. Officers responded and found 35-year-old Harry Snyder on...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy arrested in connection to deadly drive-by shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arrests made weeks after suspected hate crime in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they made arrests of those involved in a hate crime in Tempe in early January. Police told Arizona’s Family on Thursday that the teens have been charged but won’t say on what charges, nor would they provide any more details because they’re under 18 years of age.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Man waiting next to traffic pole dies after chain reaction crash

PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

The Goodyear Blimp has officially arrived in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The most iconic airship in the country has officially arrived at the Super Bowl. The Goodyear Blimp tweeted a picture as it cruised over State Farm Stadium in Glendale just a few hours ago. The famous blimp is one of three different blimps in the Goodyear fleet.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Four missing Mesa kids found safe, father arrested

MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman runs off after causing deadly crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. It happened at 23rd and Northern Avenues around 1 p.m. Officers learned a woman had crashed into two other cars, causing one to hit a man on the sidewalk and a pole next to him. He died at the scene. Another car then struck a woman who was also standing on the sidewalk. The driver who caused the crash ran off and the police are looking for her, investigators said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy dead, girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is dead, and a young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and found 15-year-old Isaac Perez Grado and 10-year-old Kaiya Houle shot. Police said that someone in a car opened fire on another car, injuring Grado who was inside. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of those rounds also hit Kaiya in the process, who was walking in the area with family. On Tuesday, Phoenix police said that Grado died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

3 car crash leaves pedestrian dead in north Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they're investigating a three-car crash that left a man dead on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of 23rd and Northern avenue around 1 p.m. "Detectives responded to take over the investigation. Preliminary information indicates the three vehicles were involved in a collision at...
PHOENIX, AZ

