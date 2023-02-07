Read full article on original website
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Alexa Lemieux Talks Weight Criticisms and What Husband Brennon First Thought of Her Body
Love might be blind, but prior to season 3 of the Netflix reality dating show, Love Is Blind, the production was criticized for not featuring diverse body types on the show. That changed with contestant Alexa Alfia, who later tied the knot with Brennon Lemieux and took his last name. The insurance agency owner was praised for embracing her curves and loving her body, despite not fitting into the proportions previously featured on the show. But in a new interview, Alexa points out that she's not even considered to be "plus sized."
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Wife tries to kick stepdaughter out of house she thinks her husband owns, but it's actually in the stepdaughter's name
One stepmother gets a rude awakening when she tries to be mean and kick her visiting stepdaughter out of "her house" when the husband was not home. The stepdaughter takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Wife on stepdaughter: "She told my husband she saw me with someone else and visits us late at night"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying to be friendly to your stepkids can get very challenging when they're already grown up, and even if you get along great with your partner, the way you relate to their kids could influence whether the relationship will last or not.
Woman with eating disorder horrified when her husband tells her she broke his Harley-Davidson by lying about her weight
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband told me I broke his motorcycle by lying about my weight. I didn't realize until today that might be a lie.
Gemma Arterton Reveals She Gave Birth to First Child Over the Holidays
Surprise! British actress Gemma Arterton is a new mom. The 37-year-old Quantum of Solace star revealed on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that she welcomed her first child over the holiday season. "I just had a baby," she shared. "So we are very, very happy. He was...
Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Her Engagement and Flashes Her Ring : Pics
Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed her engagement to MLB star Cole Tucker and is now showing off the massive diamond ring!. The 34-year-old actress took Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo with her and Cole. It appears the photo was taken in Paris, as the iconic Eiffel Tower can be seen far in the background. In the first photo, Cole's hugging Hudgens while she flips her engagement ring finger. The next photo shows a close-up of the ring, and it's a doozy!
'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Channing Tatum Says Salma Hayek Came In and 'Saved Our Movie' (Exclusive)
It's time for things to take a level in sultry and Magic Mike's Last Dance is here to show everyone how. The third installment of the stripper franchise is seemingly the final entry starring Channing Tatum and includes a new star in Salma Hayek. Last Dance follows Tatum's "Magic" Mike...
Emma Roberts Shares Pic of Her Son's Face After Her Mom Posts 'Without Asking'
Emma Roberts' mom, Kelly Cunningham, committed a very modern faux pas last week when she posted a photo of the actress' son, Rhodes -- and showed his face in the process. If you're asking what the big deal is, take a look at Roberts' Instagram: She's been purposely keeping her little one's face hidden in the shots, often sharing photos of him from behind or the side. However, it sounds like Roberts isn't that bothered. In fact, she used the situation as an opportunity to repost the picture of the 2-year-old youngster to her Instagram Story.
Sam Asghari Hits 'Star Trek: Picard' Carpet as Britney Spears Speaks Out Amid Intervention News
Sam Asghari made a public appearance on Thursday amid the news that a planned intervention for his wife, Britney Spears, was scrapped. The 28-year-old model and actor walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles for the premiere of Star Trek: Picard's final season. Asghari did...
Halle Berry Pokes Fun at Herself After Face Planting at Charity Event: 'What Happened Was ...'
Halle Berry's sense of humor remained intact even after taking a hard fall. The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a clip of her at a charity event where she was invited to speak. When the moment came, Berry got up off her seat and started walking to the stage, but one misstep led to her falling hard, drawing an audible gasp from the stunned audience.
Brie Bella Reveals Why She Thought Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding Would Not Happen (Exclusive)
Brie Bella wasn't sure if Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev would ever say "I do." On Friday, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the Bella twins at SiriusXM's Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and Brie revealed why she doubted that her sister would make it down the aisle. "I...
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Recap: Raven Gets Real About SK's Alleged Cheating After Second Proposal
Spoiler alert: Proceed with caution if you have not watched the season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. Once again, Netflix waited a little too long to release its After the Altar special forLove Is Blind. The special for season 2 failed to show that both of the couples who tied the knot eventually filed for divorce before the special even premiered, therefore missing out on the very drama the fans were likely tuning in for.
Salma Hayek Says She 'Didn't Even Know' She'd Get Married on the Day of Her Courthouse Wedding
Salma Hayek says she "didn't even know" she was getting married on the day of her wedding, describing the courthouse ceremony as an "intervention" staged by her family. "I had a phobia of the marriage thing," Hayek says in Glamour's February cover story. "I didn't even know I was getting...
'The Last of Us' Star Lamar Johnson on Episode 5's Heartbreaking End (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 5, titled "Endure and Survive." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. Every episode of The Last of Us seems to come with a guarantee: You're going to meet an amazing new character, and, an hour later, be emotionally devastated about them.
Ludacris Says 'Uncle' Vin Diesel 'Spoils' His Kids (Exclusive)
It's all about family! Ludacris is opening up about how hisFast X co-star Vin Diesel helps earn him cool points with his kids. The actor opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner at the Fast X trailer premiere at the Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on Thursday, and he opened up about how his time with the franchise has made him look awesome in his kids' eyes.
'You' Season 4: Penn Badgley Promises Part 2 Will Bring 'Rewarding' Answers (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched season 4, Part 1 of You. Penn Badgley is back as Joe Goldberg on Netflix's You, but the tables have turned this time and he's the one being hunted. The first five episodes of the anticipated fourth season dropped Thursday,...
