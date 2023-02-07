ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCAD introduces first-ever sneaker minor for students

ATLANTA — Students at Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta are all about creativity. But for one minor, the "S" in SCAD, could also stand for "Sneaker." Last Spring, SCAD started a sneaker design minor at the Savannah and Atlanta campuses. George Saxon, who's a junior at SCAD, is pursuing a sneaker design minor.
Duran Duran coming to Atlanta for 2023 tour

ATLANTA — Duran Duran will come to Atlanta’s State Farm arena as part of their 2023 North American tour. The band will perform songs from their studio album, “Future Past,” which was recorded in London and LA during the COVID-19 lockdowns, according to a news release from the State Farm arena.
All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
Atlanta Fire officials rule Buckhead Saloon fire 'accidental', closes case

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire officials have ruled the popular Buckhead sports bar and restaurant fire "not malicious but accidental." Investigators said that new findings showed there was no exact source of the fire at the Buckhead Saloon. In their investigation, they used video footage, photos and witness statements from inside the business just hours before the flames started.
Popular Republic Lounge closed following deadly shooting

ATLANTA — A week after the deadly shooting of the co-owner of a popular Atlanta lounge, their business has announced its closure online. Twelve hours ago, the Instagram page for the lounge posted a photo stating "Republic Closed" with the description "RIP @RepublicATL 2019/2023." Last Saturday, their co-owner Michael...
VP Kamala Harris visits Georgia Tech | What to know

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to Atlanta today -- speaking just one day after the President's State of the Union address. Those out and about in Atlanta today can expect traffic issues as her motorcade makes its way from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. We're likely to see rolling closures on the interstate and the Downtown Connector as she moves north from the airport.
These metro Atlanta hospitals are hiding the costs of care: report

ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.
