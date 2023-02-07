Read full article on original website
SCAD introduces first-ever sneaker minor for students
ATLANTA — Students at Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta are all about creativity. But for one minor, the "S" in SCAD, could also stand for "Sneaker." Last Spring, SCAD started a sneaker design minor at the Savannah and Atlanta campuses. George Saxon, who's a junior at SCAD, is pursuing a sneaker design minor.
Metro Atlanta gym home to more than 300 kids being forced to close
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Gina White is taking her gymnastics team out of state for a competition this weekend. She will have to do so knowing the gym where they practice will no longer be available to her in a few weeks. The City of Sandy Springs terminated a...
Cats ready to 'take a dump' on your ex's name this Valentine's Day (for a good cause, of course)
ATLANTA — For those recovering from a bad breakup or nursing a broken heart, celebrate this Valentine’s Day by letting a four-legged friend “take a dump” on your ex’s name. It's for a good cause, of course. For a $10 donation, the Atlanta Humane Society...
Duran Duran coming to Atlanta for 2023 tour
ATLANTA — Duran Duran will come to Atlanta’s State Farm arena as part of their 2023 North American tour. The band will perform songs from their studio album, “Future Past,” which was recorded in London and LA during the COVID-19 lockdowns, according to a news release from the State Farm arena.
All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
Griffin's city workers offered free tickets to Ambetter Health 400
GRIFFIN, Ga. — City workers in Griffin are getting a well-deserved gift from the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Workers will receive tickets to the Ambetter Health 400, the main event of Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend, according to a news release from the AMS. The city of Griffin, which is...
Atlanta Fire officials rule Buckhead Saloon fire 'accidental', closes case
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire officials have ruled the popular Buckhead sports bar and restaurant fire "not malicious but accidental." Investigators said that new findings showed there was no exact source of the fire at the Buckhead Saloon. In their investigation, they used video footage, photos and witness statements from inside the business just hours before the flames started.
Police: 2 people shot outside popular Buckhead shop during drug exchange
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in Buckhead Thursday evening that left two men injured in an alleged drug exchange. Around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at 3005 Peachtree Rd. NE, the location of Lucian Books and Wine. The business is at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Pharr Road NE.
Black pole fitness owner helps break stigmas, build confidence in local women
ATLANTA — One Metro Atlanta business owner started her very own pole fitness studio after an interest in pole dance was sparked seven years ago. Natasha Davis, owner of Twirl N Shape Fitness, wanted to create a space for women of all shapes, sizes and ages to be confident.
Popular Republic Lounge closed following deadly shooting
ATLANTA — A week after the deadly shooting of the co-owner of a popular Atlanta lounge, their business has announced its closure online. Twelve hours ago, the Instagram page for the lounge posted a photo stating "Republic Closed" with the description "RIP @RepublicATL 2019/2023." Last Saturday, their co-owner Michael...
City leaders concerned after Sweetwater scales back, changes 420 Fest venue
ATLANTA — An Atlanta City Council leader is concerned after SweetWater Brewing Co. announced it will change its venue citing "safety concerns." City Council President Doug Shipman issued a statement Friday about his concerns. He stated that the festival brought over thousands - the loss of which could hurt the Atlanta economy.
Shaky Graves, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong to headline Sweetwater 420 Fest
ATLANTA — Sweetwater Brewing Company has announced the lineup for their annual music festival. Shakey Graves, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Ghostland Observatory, Rome & Duddy and Neal Francis will headline this year’s Sweetwater 420 Fest, according to a news release from Sweetwater Brewing Company. In addition to both...
VP Kamala Harris visits Georgia Tech | What to know
ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to Atlanta today -- speaking just one day after the President's State of the Union address. Those out and about in Atlanta today can expect traffic issues as her motorcade makes its way from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. We're likely to see rolling closures on the interstate and the Downtown Connector as she moves north from the airport.
Community calls for Atlanta nightclub safety after Republic Lounge co-owner shot, killed
ATLANTA — The Atlanta community is calling for answers and action after Michael Gidewon was shot and killed at the Republic Lounge on the city's westside over the weekend. He owned the nightclub, along with several other establishments, with his brothers. Atlanta Police said a customer was thrown out...
911 calls reveals chaotic moments after Republic Lounge co-owner shot
ATLANTA — Moments after co-owner Michael Gidewon was shot in the head outside of the Republic Lounge, people who witnessed the aftermath called for help. New 911 calls shed light on those who tried to help the Republic Lounge owner as he fought for his life. Gidewon, a husband...
'We're not speaking up enough' | Metro Atlanta rabbi says not enough being done to stop antisemitism in Georgia
ATLANTA — As Sandy Springs and Dunwoody police are investigating antisemitic literature left in neighborhoods with Jewish neighbors, a metro Atlanta rabbi said it opens an opportunity to have a conversation with the perpetrators and the overall community. "There are so many things that always cross my mind when...
Cox Brothers Funeral Home damaged in fire | The history found in its aftermath
ATLANTA — It was a place to honor the victims of lynchings, give the community an opportunity to pay respect to the legacies of Civil Rights leaders and bury Black bodies when no one else would. That history caught fire and on Monday, crews were cleaning up the aftermath at Atlanta's historic Cox Brothers Funeral Home.
These metro Atlanta hospitals are hiding the costs of care: report
ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.
'Hoo' is keeping the library closed at Agnes Scott College?
DECATUR, Ga. — Maybe it just wanted to get into the library to study up and become a know-it-owl. Or maybe it plans to major in owlgebra. Either way, it came in through the chimney and now it's got McCain Library at Agnes Scott College owl closed down. Students...
Neighbors shocked after 'witch doctor' lured woman to Duluth apartment for ritual
ATLANTA — A self-proclaimed "witch doctor" is in jail after Duluth Police said he sexually assaulted someone during a cleansing ritual and police believe there may be more victims. Duluth resident She’ Lewis couldn't believe the bizarre news so close to home, calling it both "crazy" and "far-fetched."
