GILLETTE — The Campbell County Commission is being sued for damages to make up for “millions of dollars in lost revenue” in a lawsuit that could go to trial in August. In a lawsuit that was put on hold in anticipation of a Supreme Court decision in a related lawsuit, Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs are suing the commissioners for “damages in an amount to be determined at trial,” according to court documents.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO