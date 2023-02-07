Read full article on original website
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Let's talk about Patrick Mahomes:Fabian M. CarterKansas City, MO
ABC News
Buffalo chicken dip, chili, cheesesteaks and more top Super Bowl recipes across US
Football and food fans are searching for the top Super Bowl recipes to serve this Sunday during the big game, so "Good Morning America" tapped top food creators to share their best dishes from dips to drinks. Whether you're a house divided like Ed and Donna Kelce cheering for the...
ABC 4
Seven-layer dip with a delicious Greek twist
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Take a dip into seven layers of delicious! Charlotte Hancey shows us how to make an easy and refreshing Greek dip that will become your new favorite snack!. INGREDIENTS. 8 oz cream cheese (light is ok), softened. 1/3 cup sour cream...
NBC Los Angeles
What Do Players on the Winning Super Bowl Team Get Paid?
What do players on the winning Super Bowl team get paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Big goals get big rewards. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squads as they get ready to take on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On top of big earnings made...
NBC Los Angeles
The Best Way to Get Crispy Chicken Wings for Super Bowl Sunday? Not in the Oven
Super Bowl Sunday is fast-approaching, and if you are throwing a party, odds are chicken wings are on the menu. But if you're looking for ways to spice up your wing game, we’ve got you covered. Chef Jamie Gwen's secret weapon? The air fryer. Air fryers were all the...
Data reveals Colorado's top 'Super Bowl dip' – and it's a pretty good pick
Popular food blog Delish has released their list of 'top Super Bowl dips' in various places around the United States and, in this writer's opinion, it's hard to compete with Colorado's favorite. The list utilized Google Trends data to determine which dips were searched-for the most in each part of...
Make Guy Fieri's trash can nachos for a Super Bowl Sunday burst of flavor
What are trash can nachos exactly? Well, if you aren't drooling yet, you will be soon.
agupdate.com
Classic Buffalo Wings
1/4 C. hot sauce (such as Frank’s) Preheat oven to 400° and place a wire rack over a baking sheet. In a large bowl, toss chicken wings with oil and season with garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Transfer to prepared baking sheet. Bake until chicken is golden and...
Fly Eagles Fly: Super Bowl Appetizers For Game Day
Game day is almost here, and in Pennsylvania, it's all green these days. Any football game is better with food and good company. Here are 3 Super Bowl appetizers, easy to make and absolutely delicious.
Super Bowl Snacks: Make Your Own Blender Salsa and Guacamole
Restaurant-style salsa can be blended up in minutes, and this guacamole recipe is simple and quick. Whether you like to watch the game for the commercials, or the football, everyone can agree, it's the food that makes a Super Bowl party.
The Most Popular Dips to Eat in the Midwest During the Big Game
When it comes to party foods, there's no better option than dip! There are hundreds of varieties of dips out there, but some are definitely more popular than others. With the Super Bowl coming up this weekend, Google Trends looked into the dip recipes that Americans have been searching the most over the course of the past week. Some of the top searches include skillet dip, pepperoni pizza dip, crab dip, queso dip, and fruit dip.
Easy 7-layer dip, game day or party time favorite
7-layer dip is truly a party favorite, whether buying a store made version or making your own. This Tex-Mex inspired dip is the perfect blend of refried beans, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and cheese topped with fresh vegetables for the perfect finish. It can be served with corn or tortilla chips, just depending on your preference. It is easy and affordable to make and always a crowd pleaser.
NBC Los Angeles
Think Twice Before Investing in Super Bowl Advertisers. Here's Why
In a fragmented media landscape, events like the Super Bowl are prized by advertisers for the exposure they offer. More than 100 million people are expected to tune in this Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Many watching the game will be just as attentive to the commercials as they are to the action on the field. These commercials are an institution in and of themselves, with the ads generating conversation for weeks ahead and days after the big game. Consumers might recall well-crafted Super Bowl ads years after their debut.
princesspinkygirl.com
Buffalo Chicken Wonton Cups
These Buffalo Chicken Wonton Cups are the perfect party appetizer! Crispy wontons, filled with a spicy and flavorful chicken filling topped with blue cheese and baked in the oven for a crunchy bite. Baked Buffalo Chicken Wonton Cups. Our Buffalo Chicken Wonton Cups recipe is quick and easy to prepare...
NBC Los Angeles
Patrick Mahomes Captures NFL MVP Award, Joins Rare Company as Two-Time Winner
Mahomes captures NFL MVP, joins rare company as two-time winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the 2022 NFL MVP. Mahomes was announced as the MVP at the NFL Honors ceremony in Phoenix on Thursday night. He was a near-unanimous selection, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes and 490 points. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts finished second with 193 points.
