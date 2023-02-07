Merced’s new Olive Garden sets opening date, as restaurant takes shape in new building

Although crews continue to work on Merced’s new Olive Garden restaurant, the Italian cuisine franchise will be ready just in time for spring.

Company officials posted a sign at the restaurant that it will be open 11 a.m. March 6. The restaurant is located where Hometown Buffet used to be on West Olive Avenue near M Street, next to the Merced Mall.

The new Olive Garden includes a 6,489-square-foot restaurant that will seat 206 people, according to a press release from the city. The old Hometown Buffet building was torn down to make way for the Olive Garden.

Right now, the restaurant’s nearest locations to Merced are Turlock, Modesto and Fresno.

Olive Garden is among several new businesses coming to the city in 2023.

Sprouts Farmers Market is scheduled to open at 171 E. Yosemite Ave. at 7 a..m. Friday, March 24. The market is holding in-person hiring events Feb. 8 and Feb. 9 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the El Capitan, 609 W. Main St., according to the company’s website.

Candidates can apply online in advance at www.about.sprouts.com/careers/ . Walk-in applicants are also welcome.

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company, which is based out of Fresno, is also making moves for 2023 as it prepares its tap room in the Hotel Tioga in downtown Merced.

The company recently posted on its Facebook page that it’s in hiring mode.

Work continues on the Olive Garden restaurant located along West Olive Avenue next to the Merced Mall in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The restaurant is scheduled to open on March 6. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

