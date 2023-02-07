ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Merced’s new Olive Garden sets opening date, as restaurant takes shape in new building

By Andrew Kuhn
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFavl_0kfexthO00

Although crews continue to work on Merced’s new Olive Garden restaurant, the Italian cuisine franchise will be ready just in time for spring.

Company officials posted a sign at the restaurant that it will be open 11 a.m. March 6. The restaurant is located where Hometown Buffet used to be on West Olive Avenue near M Street, next to the Merced Mall.

The new Olive Garden includes a 6,489-square-foot restaurant that will seat 206 people, according to a press release from the city. The old Hometown Buffet building was torn down to make way for the Olive Garden.

Right now, the restaurant’s nearest locations to Merced are Turlock, Modesto and Fresno.

Olive Garden is among several new businesses coming to the city in 2023.

Sprouts Farmers Market is scheduled to open at 171 E. Yosemite Ave. at 7 a..m. Friday, March 24. The market is holding in-person hiring events Feb. 8 and Feb. 9 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the El Capitan, 609 W. Main St., according to the company’s website.

Candidates can apply online in advance at www.about.sprouts.com/careers/ . Walk-in applicants are also welcome.

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company, which is based out of Fresno, is also making moves for 2023 as it prepares its tap room in the Hotel Tioga in downtown Merced.

The company recently posted on its Facebook page that it’s in hiring mode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EjvYl_0kfexthO00
Work continues on the Olive Garden restaurant located along West Olive Avenue next to the Merced Mall in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The restaurant is scheduled to open on March 6. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujNQp_0kfexthO00
Work continues on the Olive Garden restaurant located along West Olive Avenue next to the Merced Mall in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The restaurant is scheduled to open on March 6. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5nWV_0kfexthO00
Work continues on the Olive Garden restaurant located along West Olive Avenue next to the Merced Mall in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The restaurant is scheduled to open on March 6. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Merced, CA
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

