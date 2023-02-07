Read full article on original website
radioplusinfo.com
2-10-23 nfdl middle school, high school placed in lockdown
Bessie Allen Middle School and Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac were placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police learned a middle school student had brought a gun to school earlier in the week. North Fond du Lac Police Chief Darren Pautsch told WFDL news that police learned about the incident Thursday and the school resource officer talked with a 13 year old male Bessie Allen Middle School student who claims he found the gun. Pautsch says the boy admitted to bringing the gun to school in his backpack Tuesday and Wednesday and later showing it to a friend while walking home from school. The gun was later found in the boy’s bedroom. Pautsch says the boy’s mother told investigators the gun does not belong to her son or any other family member. Pautsch says police have received no reports that any threats were made with the weapon. Pautsch says police are continuing their investigation.
101 WIXX
Appleton Man Sentenced to Prison After Stabbing Man in Neck
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Michael Miller was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for stabbing another man in the neck. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years after being convicted of aggravated battery while intending to cause great bodily harm, according to a court official.
wearegreenbay.com
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay student arrested after officers find drugs, ‘ghost gun’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old student at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay was taken into custody on Tuesday after officers located drugs, ammo, and a “ghost gun.”. According to a release from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, on February 7, 2023, around 8:00 p.m., the UW-Green...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Clintonville Kwik Trip armed robbery suspect taken into custody in Iowa
THURSDAY 2/9/2023 – 3:40 p.m. CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Clintonville have taken a suspect who allegedly robbed a Kwik Trip on Wednesday into custody in Iowa. According to the Clintonville Police Department, the department contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa for assistance in finding...
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton PD locate POI in Briarcliff homicide following crash in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is no longer seeking the whereabouts of a person of interest relating to a shooting incident on Briarcliff Drive. Officers say that Yia Lor, was located in Sheboygan following a pursuit that involved three different crashes. Lor was announced as a...
101 WIXX
Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with injuring ex-boyfriend, stalking his current girlfriend
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from...
WBAY Green Bay
Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers were hurt during a struggle with a suspect in Menasha Tuesday. At 8:06 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1100 block of De Pere Street. Officers were told a man had poured gasoline inside a home and “was threatening to ignite it.”
Man accused of killing two women says he ‘snapped’ after finding them together
By IVY BROWN Court TV GREEN BAY — A 48-year-old Wisconsin man accused of killing two women is awaiting extradition in Arkansas. Richard Sotka is accused of murdering 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski and 53-year-old Paula O’Connor in Green Bay on Jan. 28. A criminal complaint says Sotka and Cegelski had been dating for a short time... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
WBAY Green Bay
Man pleading guilty to dealing fake pills that contained fentanyl
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has entered a plea agreement in a federal drug case in Green Bay involving the sale of counterfeit pills. As part of the deal, Zandrell Besaw is pleading guilty to one count in the five-count indictment. Besaw is scheduled to appear in federal...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
wearegreenbay.com
Homeowner treated for minor burns after dryer fire in Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was treated for minor burns on their hand after a dryer started on fire in Sheboygan County on Friday. According to a Facebook post, around 7:30 a.m. on February 10, 2023, the Sheboygan County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a fire in the basement of a residence on Woodland Road in the Town of Sheboygan.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not tolerating drunk driving’: Green Bay PD increasing presence for OWI enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There will be an increase in officers patrolling Green Bay for Super Bowl Sunday as officers will be operating a special OWI enforcement. The Green Bay Police Department announced that it will be deploying additional officers between 8 p.m. on February 12 until 3 a.m. on February 13.
Wisconsin mom sent to prison for role in teen son's death over reptile thefts
WAUPACA, Wis. - A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for her role in the fatal shooting of her 18-year-old son during a dispute with a man over stolen reptiles.Tiffany Powell was also ordered to discuss the incident with authorities on each anniversary of Ryelee Manete-Powell's death, WLUK-TV reported. Manete-Powell was fatally shot in Waupaca, 65 miles west of Green Bay, in October 2020 when confronted with the theft of several reptiles worth nearly $30,000. A first-degree homicide case is pending against Bill Zelenski, who owned the reptiles. Police said Powell handled a shotgun at one point and was present when her son was killed. "At no point did you say, 'Don't hold that gun on my son. Don't give me this gun. I'm a convicted felon. I can't hold onto a gun,'" Judge Vicki Clussman said. "The only thing you weren't thinking about was Ryelee," the judge said. Powell acknowledged that "irrational decisions" were made. "I wish I could see him here and ask for forgiveness, but to ask for that would mean I would have to forgive myself," she said. Powell was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and illegally possessing a firearm.
Appleton Police seek person of interest in homicide
Appleton Police are seeking to locate a person of interest in the homicide of a 56-year-old Appleton man, during the evening of January 22, 2023, in the 1200 Block of North Briarcliff Drive.
Lac Du Flambeau man charged with domestic abuse in three Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin authorities said Frank R. Schuman, 29 of Lac Du Flambeau, has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery.
WBAY Green Bay
Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department, and he presents a cause
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Country artist Frank Ray - known for “Country’d Look Good on You” - will perform at the Resch Center tonight. Ahead of the performance, though, Ray stopped by the Green Bay Police Department for a meet and greet to discuss the impact of mental health awareness.
wearegreenbay.com
‘System is lawful and commonplace’: City of Green Bay responds on backlash of audio cameras
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After District 8 Alderperson Chris Wery challenged the City of Green Bay’s recording cameras that are found on the first and second floors of City Hall, officials have responded. The City of Green Bay released a statement surrounding the backlash it has received...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Kyle A. Mesna, 27, Manitowoc, possess w/ intent to deliver-amphetamine on 1/12/22, Guilty due to a no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for five (5) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. Concurrent with his present sentence. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or combination; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program. The defendant has 373 days sentence credit.
