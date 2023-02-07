ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radioplusinfo.com

2-10-23 nfdl middle school, high school placed in lockdown

Bessie Allen Middle School and Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac were placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police learned a middle school student had brought a gun to school earlier in the week. North Fond du Lac Police Chief Darren Pautsch told WFDL news that police learned about the incident Thursday and the school resource officer talked with a 13 year old male Bessie Allen Middle School student who claims he found the gun. Pautsch says the boy admitted to bringing the gun to school in his backpack Tuesday and Wednesday and later showing it to a friend while walking home from school. The gun was later found in the boy’s bedroom. Pautsch says the boy’s mother told investigators the gun does not belong to her son or any other family member. Pautsch says police have received no reports that any threats were made with the weapon. Pautsch says police are continuing their investigation.
NORTH FOND DU LAC, WI
101 WIXX

Appleton Man Sentenced to Prison After Stabbing Man in Neck

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Michael Miller was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for stabbing another man in the neck. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years after being convicted of aggravated battery while intending to cause great bodily harm, according to a court official.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton PD locate POI in Briarcliff homicide following crash in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is no longer seeking the whereabouts of a person of interest relating to a shooting incident on Briarcliff Drive. Officers say that Yia Lor, was located in Sheboygan following a pursuit that involved three different crashes. Lor was announced as a...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
101 WIXX

Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days

FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers were hurt during a struggle with a suspect in Menasha Tuesday. At 8:06 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1100 block of De Pere Street. Officers were told a man had poured gasoline inside a home and “was threatening to ignite it.”
MENASHA, WI
Court TV

Man accused of killing two women says he ‘snapped’ after finding them together

By IVY BROWN Court TV GREEN BAY  — A 48-year-old Wisconsin man accused of killing two women is awaiting extradition in Arkansas. Richard Sotka is accused of murdering 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski and 53-year-old Paula O’Connor in Green Bay on Jan. 28. A criminal complaint says Sotka and Cegelski had been dating for a short time... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man pleading guilty to dealing fake pills that contained fentanyl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has entered a plea agreement in a federal drug case in Green Bay involving the sale of counterfeit pills. As part of the deal, Zandrell Besaw is pleading guilty to one count in the five-count indictment. Besaw is scheduled to appear in federal...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Homeowner treated for minor burns after dryer fire in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was treated for minor burns on their hand after a dryer started on fire in Sheboygan County on Friday. According to a Facebook post, around 7:30 a.m. on February 10, 2023, the Sheboygan County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a fire in the basement of a residence on Woodland Road in the Town of Sheboygan.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin mom sent to prison for role in teen son's death over reptile thefts

WAUPACA, Wis. - A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for her role in the fatal shooting of her 18-year-old son during a dispute with a man over stolen reptiles.Tiffany Powell was also ordered to discuss the incident with authorities on each anniversary of Ryelee Manete-Powell's death, WLUK-TV reported. Manete-Powell was fatally shot in Waupaca, 65 miles west of Green Bay, in October 2020 when confronted with the theft of several reptiles worth nearly $30,000. A first-degree homicide case is pending against Bill Zelenski, who owned the reptiles. Police said Powell handled a shotgun at one point and was present when her son was killed. "At no point did you say, 'Don't hold that gun on my son. Don't give me this gun. I'm a convicted felon. I can't hold onto a gun,'" Judge Vicki Clussman said. "The only thing you weren't thinking about was Ryelee," the judge said. Powell acknowledged that "irrational decisions" were made. "I wish I could see him here and ask for forgiveness, but to ask for that would mean I would have to forgive myself," she said. Powell was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and illegally possessing a firearm. 
WAUPACA, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Kyle A. Mesna, 27, Manitowoc, possess w/ intent to deliver-amphetamine on 1/12/22, Guilty due to a no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for five (5) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. Concurrent with his present sentence. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or combination; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program. The defendant has 373 days sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy