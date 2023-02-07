PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a man who hasn’t been seen by his family since January. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating endangered missing person Mallory Johnson. Mr. Johnson was last seen by his sister at his residence on the 25XX block of Jackson Street on Friday, January 20, 2023. Mallory Johnson is 65 years old, 5’11”, 240lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Mr. Johnson is paralyzed and wheelchair-bound; his clothing description is unknown. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mallory Johnson is encouraged to contact The post Family concerned over missing 65-year-old man in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO