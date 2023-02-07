ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Local Turkish community reacts to devastating earthquake

By Harrison Grubb
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09keaQ_0kfexBIm00

RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – With search and recovery efforts ongoing in Turkey and Syria following a devastating earthquake, the local Turkish community is doing what they can to help. The quake, which leveled buildings and other infrastructure, has claimed thousands of lives.

What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria

“Life changes suddenly. When you see those pictures, those videos, it is not easy of course,” said Medet Onel, the Executive Director of the Albany Community Center.

Originally from the capital city Ankara, he has friends and relatives near the epicenter in southern Turkey, “Thank God he’s okay. Now, most of them there are living in cars if they have the car. They’re living in the car because all the houses there collapsed.”

Onel says other members of the Albany Community Center have unfortunately lost loved ones, as communication with those on the ground remains difficult.

Survivors scream as desperate rescuers work in Turkey, Syria

“Just yesterday, one of our members told us two of their close family members passed away. About, more than 20, of their relatives, they couldn’t hear,” he explained.

In the wake of devastation in their native country, the community center held an hours-long prayer Monday night. Onel is also encouraging members, if able, to donate to Embrace Relief.

Embrace Relief, based in Fairfield, New Jersey, has already raised around $210,000 for victims to this point.

Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria

“Many of our donors have families, friends back in there. Some of them lost their lives, some of them cannot reach their families,” the organization’s CEO, Osman Dulgeroglu, said.

The extent of that help has been immediate. Dulgeroglu says the organization has already been able to send a truck full of 21 pallets of cooked food to the impacted area, “If they don’t get the food, they will be sick. It’s already cold, it’s already winter out there.”

Embrace Relief’s CEO says the organization plans on assisting victims with shelter and other necessities in the future.

Earthquake shakes western New York

Assistance for Turkey and Syria has poured in from across the globe. In the United States, nearly 100 Los Angeles County firefighters and engineers are going to Turkey to help with rescue operations.

The death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake continues to climb, with thousands killed to this point.

If you would like to donate to Embrace Relief, you can do so here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Freshman Congressman: Some to agree with at State of the Union

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, President Joe Biden earned a mixed reception to his State of the Union address. The President’s remarks on the opioid epidemic earned both jeers from Republicans and applause from Democrats. Republican Freshman Congressman, Marc Molinaro, who represents the 19th District, explained he believes the President […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Love Stories of the Capital Region: Grey & Elizabeth

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re continuing our “Love Stories of the Capital Region” series with a union that was born as partners on the dance floor. Elizabeth grew up in the Capital Region, never knowing the love of her life was across the globe in Ukraine. Grey Masko moved to the United States from […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for violation of abuse prevention order in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — A 38-year-old man from New York was arrested following an incident in Shaftsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a reported abuse prevention order violation on Vermont Route 7A at around 10:40 a.m. Police allege that James Niles, of Buskirk, NY, contacted and threatened a protected...
SHAFTSBURY, VT
94.3 Lite FM

‘Terrifying Encounter’ Ensued at High School in Hudson, NY

A Columbia County, NY school was placed on lockdown to determine if the threat was credible. What scary situation recently happened at a high school in Columbia County, NY?. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, they received a phone call yesterday morning about a possible weapon on the school grounds of Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson, NY. Ugh, that's absolutely terrifying for anyone involved and the parents of students too.
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Amsterdam WinterFest cancelled due to warmth

Amsterdam’s WinterFest – which was postponed last week because it was too cold – is now off completely because it’s too warm. The event was supposed to have skating, music, free food and much more. The city is now looking forward to the upcoming St. Patty’s...
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

No homeless shelter for Spa City

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Tonight’s meeting is part two of a discussion on where to place a homeless shelter in the Spa City, after the current suggestion was shot down over concerns it was too close to an elementary school. Saratoga Mayor Ron Kim says there will be...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Mother Pushes for Melanie’s Law to Be Passed

A Hudson Valley mother is hoping a new bill, in honor of her daughter who was murdered in 2022, will become law and protect others in the future. According to reports from Hudson Valley Post, on Sunday, May 29th, 2022, the "New York State Police responded to a home in the Town of Wappinger for a report of a woman who was injured with undisclosed injuries."
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Northway call boxes being removed this year

If you've ever driven along the Adirondack Northway, you may have noticed phone boxes stationed along parts of your route. Those call boxes once served an important service to the I-87, especially for drivers headed through more remote areas of the Adirondack Park. This week, the process of decommissioning them has begun.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy