Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Sheridan U19 Lady Hawks Head Coach Discusses Upcoming State Hockey Tournament
The Sheridan Hawks Girls 19u hockey team is getting ready to take the ice in the upcoming Wyoming Girls 19u State Tournament at the Spirit Hall Arena in Gillette. With a great season, The Lady Hawks are the top seed in the tournament and are looking to bring home the championship title.
Sheridan Media
The Museum at the Bighorns: March 1, marks open season and new paleontology exhibit
“Dinosaurs to Mammals: 150 Million Years of Wyoming Prehistory” will open March 1. The exhibit was designed in partnership with Sheridan College’s Museum of Discovery. Life in Wyoming has evolved over time. Through millions of years Wyoming has been home to dinosaurs, mammals, fish, and reptiles. According to the museum, visitors will get to see some of the evidence those species left behind of their time on Earth and learn about the changing landscape of Wyoming.
Sheridan Media
Dog and Cat Shelter: Valentine’s Day Critter Carnival this Saturday
The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter has teamed up with Landon’s Greenhouse to host the Valentine’s Critter Carnival. The event will feature games, prizes, refreshments and much more. During an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Dog and Cat Shelter Dog Lead Emi Whiting told listeners a...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Mayor Proclaims Water, Wastewater Operators Week
Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader made a proclamation at this week’s meeting recognizing Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operators Week for February 6 through the 12. Mayor Schrader praised the treatment plant operators, saying they provide a service to protect the public and the environment. Recognized by the proclamation were...
Sheridan Media
Chamber Announces Awards of Excellent Winners
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce held its 24th annual Awards of Excellence Program Luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Ramada Inn in Sheridan. Chamber President Rosemary Garber presented the awards,. Chamber CEO Dixie Johnson talked about the awards program this year. Anna Bailey announced the nominees in the...
Sheridan Media
City Of Sheridan Having Some Difficulty Retaining And Recruiting City Employees
Sheridan’s cost of living along with the city’s pay rate are working against the city when it comes to recruiting and retaining city employees. At Monday’s Sheridan’s City Council meeting, Human Resources Director Heather Doke said since 2017, the city has seen a 10-15% turnover rate each year.
Sheridan Media
Rosa Wagoner
Rosa Bell Wagoner, age 100, passed away on February 8, 2023. The long-time Johnson and Sheridan County resident was born on May 25, 1922, on the family homestead near Moorcroft, WY, to Stanley and Zora Key. She attended schools in Kaycee and Buffalo and graduated from Johnson County High School with the class of 1940.
Sheridan Media
Councilmembers talk DDA
The Downtown Development Authority was originally formed in 2014 by 25% of the people owning non-residential property within the downtown district in Sheridan. The group executed a petition to form a DDA and presented it to the Sheridan City Council, requesting that the City approve ordinances establishing the DDA. In late November of 2019, the City Council appointed a new board of directors for the DDA and established new bylaws.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Employees Donate Money To Hospital’s GAP Program Fund
On Wednesday, December 8, 2022, Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation hosted their annual holiday breakfast to honor and celebrate Employee Partners for their contributions to the hospital’s Foundation. During the event, Partners vote to fund a strategic project in the hospital’s area of greatest need, with the monies accumulated over...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Hires Parker Glass for Business Incubator Project
During their regular Tuesday meeting the Sheridan County Commission approved the contract between the county and Parker Glass for the door replacement project on the Sheridan County Business Incubator facility. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained the scope of work to the commission. According to the contract, the county will...
Sheridan Media
No Public Comment on Buffalo’s Wildlife Ordinance at Second Reading
The Buffalo City Council passed Ordinance No. 1413, which amends city code under offenses concerning contact with wildlife within the city limits on second reading. No public comment was offered on the Ordinance. Mayor Shane Schrader, in an earlier interview, explained that the Ordinance has become necessary due to complaints...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission Makes Appointments, Ratifies Affirmation Letter
During their meeting this week, the Sheridan County Commission voted to approve the appointments of Jim Gibbs and Rachel Mealor to the Weed & Pest Control District. The commission approved Gibbs to represent Area 7; and the appointment of Mealor to represent Area 6, both for four-year terms beginning January 1, 2023 and running through December 31, 2027.
Comments / 0