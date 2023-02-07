“Dinosaurs to Mammals: 150 Million Years of Wyoming Prehistory” will open March 1. The exhibit was designed in partnership with Sheridan College’s Museum of Discovery. Life in Wyoming has evolved over time. Through millions of years Wyoming has been home to dinosaurs, mammals, fish, and reptiles. According to the museum, visitors will get to see some of the evidence those species left behind of their time on Earth and learn about the changing landscape of Wyoming.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 17 HOURS AGO