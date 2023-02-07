ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

Sheridan Media

The Museum at the Bighorns: March 1, marks open season and new paleontology exhibit

“Dinosaurs to Mammals: 150 Million Years of Wyoming Prehistory” will open March 1. The exhibit was designed in partnership with Sheridan College’s Museum of Discovery. Life in Wyoming has evolved over time. Through millions of years Wyoming has been home to dinosaurs, mammals, fish, and reptiles. According to the museum, visitors will get to see some of the evidence those species left behind of their time on Earth and learn about the changing landscape of Wyoming.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Dog and Cat Shelter: Valentine’s Day Critter Carnival this Saturday

The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter has teamed up with Landon’s Greenhouse to host the Valentine’s Critter Carnival. The event will feature games, prizes, refreshments and much more. During an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Dog and Cat Shelter Dog Lead Emi Whiting told listeners a...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Mayor Proclaims Water, Wastewater Operators Week

Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader made a proclamation at this week’s meeting recognizing Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operators Week for February 6 through the 12. Mayor Schrader praised the treatment plant operators, saying they provide a service to protect the public and the environment. Recognized by the proclamation were...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Chamber Announces Awards of Excellent Winners

The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce held its 24th annual Awards of Excellence Program Luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Ramada Inn in Sheridan. Chamber President Rosemary Garber presented the awards,. Chamber CEO Dixie Johnson talked about the awards program this year. Anna Bailey announced the nominees in the...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Rosa Wagoner

Rosa Bell Wagoner, age 100, passed away on February 8, 2023. The long-time Johnson and Sheridan County resident was born on May 25, 1922, on the family homestead near Moorcroft, WY, to Stanley and Zora Key. She attended schools in Kaycee and Buffalo and graduated from Johnson County High School with the class of 1940.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Councilmembers talk DDA

The Downtown Development Authority was originally formed in 2014 by 25% of the people owning non-residential property within the downtown district in Sheridan. The group executed a petition to form a DDA and presented it to the Sheridan City Council, requesting that the City approve ordinances establishing the DDA. In late November of 2019, the City Council appointed a new board of directors for the DDA and established new bylaws.
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Memorial Hospital Employees Donate Money To Hospital’s GAP Program Fund

On Wednesday, December 8, 2022, Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation hosted their annual holiday breakfast to honor and celebrate Employee Partners for their contributions to the hospital’s Foundation. During the event, Partners vote to fund a strategic project in the hospital’s area of greatest need, with the monies accumulated over...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Hires Parker Glass for Business Incubator Project

During their regular Tuesday meeting the Sheridan County Commission approved the contract between the county and Parker Glass for the door replacement project on the Sheridan County Business Incubator facility. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained the scope of work to the commission. According to the contract, the county will...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

No Public Comment on Buffalo’s Wildlife Ordinance at Second Reading

The Buffalo City Council passed Ordinance No. 1413, which amends city code under offenses concerning contact with wildlife within the city limits on second reading. No public comment was offered on the Ordinance. Mayor Shane Schrader, in an earlier interview, explained that the Ordinance has become necessary due to complaints...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Commission Makes Appointments, Ratifies Affirmation Letter

During their meeting this week, the Sheridan County Commission voted to approve the appointments of Jim Gibbs and Rachel Mealor to the Weed & Pest Control District. The commission approved Gibbs to represent Area 7; and the appointment of Mealor to represent Area 6, both for four-year terms beginning January 1, 2023 and running through December 31, 2027.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY

