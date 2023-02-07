ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Arrest made in armed robbery of Burger King

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Lamar was arrested on Mulberry Ave. on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says a man brandishing a firearm entered the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Wallace police announce arrest of two in separate cases

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department announced the arrest of two people on separate charges in separate cases that happened early Friday. Brandon Michael Murphy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist delay or obstruct and no operator’s license. Officials said Murphy tried to escape […]
WALLACE, NC
WECT

Wilmington man sentenced for armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cornelius Riley was sentenced on Feb. 9 to 97 months in prison for charges connected to an armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Riley, a 62-year-old Wilmington resident, pled guilty on June 1, 2022 to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

POLICE: Man bites officer during DWI arrest

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - An officer is recovering after police say he suffered a significant bite wound during an arrest. Thursday evening, Wallace Police Officers pulled Brandon Murphy over to arrest him for driving while drunk. During the arrest, Murphy tried to run away. When an officer grabbed the man,...
WALLACE, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police investigating early morning homicide

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. At around 12:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of S. 14th Street after a ShotSpotter was activated and a caller reported a body. On the scene, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville man sentenced after pleading guilty on drug, gun charges

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Jacksonville man was sentenced Wednesday after he pled guilty last October to drug and weapons charges. Joseph Bernard White, 46, was sentenced to 144 months in prison for the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.  On October 4, 2022, White […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Parents Beware: Look for Signal App on Teen’s Phones; 12 Bladen County Overdoses in January 2023

The Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force continues the fight against overdoses and resumes educating the community. Dr. Teresa Duncan, Bladen County Health & Human Services Director, gave updates on grants and introduced the new Community Outreach and Resources Coordinator before emergency responders gave updates and warnings to the public at the task force meeting held on January 24, 2023 at Bladen Community College.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

WPD asking for help in locating missing 15-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. According to social media posts from the WPD, 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the 100 block of Tara Dr. She...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Maysville man facing multiple drug charges after Onslow Co. arrest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Maysville man is facing multiple drug and child abuse charges in Onslow County after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop Saturday. Troy Orlando Meadows, 31, of Hwy. 58 South, is charged with two counts of felony fleeing/eluding arrest; felony possession of a firearm by a felon; felony possession of a […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

