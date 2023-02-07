Read full article on original website
WECT
Arrest made in armed robbery of Burger King
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Lamar was arrested on Mulberry Ave. on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says a man brandishing a firearm entered the...
Wallace police announce arrest of two in separate cases
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department announced the arrest of two people on separate charges in separate cases that happened early Friday. Brandon Michael Murphy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist delay or obstruct and no operator’s license. Officials said Murphy tried to escape […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman sentenced to prison for making bribes to protect illicit massage parlor
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman is one of two women sentenced to prison for their management and involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation. According to a press release, they ran the parlor between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced to...
WECT
Two women sentenced for operation of illicit massage parlors in Wilmington and Cary
NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - Two women from Wilmington and Flushing, N.Y., have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison and a $1000 fine, while...
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced for armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cornelius Riley was sentenced on Feb. 9 to 97 months in prison for charges connected to an armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Riley, a 62-year-old Wilmington resident, pled guilty on June 1, 2022 to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence.
North Carolina felon gangster busted with 5 guns, including Glock, large capacity ammunition: Department of Justice
A convicted felon, that was also proved to be in a street gang, was convicted to four-and-a-half years in prison after multiple gun busts while out on multiple bonds.
WECT
POLICE: Man bites officer during DWI arrest
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - An officer is recovering after police say he suffered a significant bite wound during an arrest. Thursday evening, Wallace Police Officers pulled Brandon Murphy over to arrest him for driving while drunk. During the arrest, Murphy tried to run away. When an officer grabbed the man,...
WECT
Wilmington Police investigating early morning homicide
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. At around 12:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of S. 14th Street after a ShotSpotter was activated and a caller reported a body. On the scene, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
8 years in prison for NC man who robbed Carrabba’s restaurant, forced workers into closet, feds say
Prosecutors say Riley pulled a gun on an employee leaving the restaurant, forced his way inside and demanded the workers open the safe and empty the cash drawers.
Jacksonville man sentenced after pleading guilty on drug, gun charges
RALEIGH, N.C. – A Jacksonville man was sentenced Wednesday after he pled guilty last October to drug and weapons charges. Joseph Bernard White, 46, was sentenced to 144 months in prison for the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. On October 4, 2022, White […]
Clinton man shot dead; suspects sought
A Clinton man is dead and suspects are being sought following a Wednesday night shooting. Around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Clinton Polic
wcti12.com
Jacksonville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for fentanyl, meth, gun charges
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A Jacksonville man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on multiple convictions including fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution along with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense,. Joseph Bernard White, 46, pled guilty to the charged on Oct. 4, 2022. Court...
WECT
Brunswick County detectives searching for suspect in wallet theft from Thistle Golf Club
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man whole sto a wallet from the Thistle Golf Club in Calabash. The theft occurred on Jan. 23 when the man allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards at various locations in Brunswick County and South Carolina.
Horry County man facing 2020 assault, 2022 attempted murder charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man is facing an assault charge from 2020 and an attempted murder charge from 2022, according to incident reports obtained by News13. Malik Alan Crawford, of Loris, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, along the 200 block of Green Sea Road, the report reads. Crawford allegedly shot […]
WITN
Autopsy provides new details in deadly stabbing at high school in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy released this afternoon provides more details on a deadly stabbing last year inside a high school in Jacksonville. Saddique Melvin died on September 1st after being stabbed in a second-floor hallway at Northside High School. Another student was injured in the attack. Police initially...
bladenonline.com
Parents Beware: Look for Signal App on Teen’s Phones; 12 Bladen County Overdoses in January 2023
The Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force continues the fight against overdoses and resumes educating the community. Dr. Teresa Duncan, Bladen County Health & Human Services Director, gave updates on grants and introduced the new Community Outreach and Resources Coordinator before emergency responders gave updates and warnings to the public at the task force meeting held on January 24, 2023 at Bladen Community College.
WECT
WPD asking for help in locating missing 15-year-old
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. According to social media posts from the WPD, 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the 100 block of Tara Dr. She...
Suspicious death in Wallace being treated as homicide, victim named, officials say
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspicious death investigation in Wallace is being treated as a homicide, officials announced Thursday. The Wallace Police Department said officers responded to an address on Glendale Village Lane on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. Upon entry, officers found the body of Rocky Valentin Estrada, 23. Officials said he had been shot […]
Maysville man facing multiple drug charges after Onslow Co. arrest
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Maysville man is facing multiple drug and child abuse charges in Onslow County after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop Saturday. Troy Orlando Meadows, 31, of Hwy. 58 South, is charged with two counts of felony fleeing/eluding arrest; felony possession of a firearm by a felon; felony possession of a […]
WECT
Sunset Beach Police Department: Speed limit reduced on Old Georgetown RD SW
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department wants drivers to be aware of a change to the speed limit on US 179/Old Georgetown Road SW. Signs have been posted to reflect the change from 55 miles per hour signs to 45 miles per hour.
