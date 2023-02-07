Crashing her car into a mobile home has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. Johnson County deputies were called to the Lake Ridge manufactured housing community just before 5am Friday for a 2019 Nissan Sentra that had blown through a stop sign and crashed into a residence. Arriving officers say the driver, identified as 18-year-old Dianna Martinez of Beach View Drive, showed signs of impairment. Staff at the Johnson County jail report Martinez had marijuana and a powdery white rock that tested positive for cocaine on her person, as well as a fake driver’s license.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO