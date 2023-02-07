Read full article on original website
Illinois man allegedly took vehicle and crashed it while drunk in Iowa City
An Illinois man who reportedly took the keys to an acquaintance’s vehicle crashed it into a curb and onto the sidewalk by Catlett Hall Sunday morning. 25-year-old Demonte Jones of Rock Island was called in by a passerby after reportedly seeing him crash a 2020 Nissan at approximately 8:40 am. Upon contact, he allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, smelled of ingested alcohol, and reportedly admitted to drinking the previous night.
UPDATE: Driver jailed after high-speed chase in Davenport
UPDATE: New details have been released in an early morning high-speed police chase that ended in Davenport and a suspect who faces charges in connection with it. At about 1 a.m. Monday, an Iowa State Trooper saw a GMC Yukon traveling westbound on I-74 from State Street in Bettendorf and noticed it did not have […]
A New Soul Food Restaurant is Coming to Johnson County
According to a new article from the Iowa City Press-Citizen, a brand new soul food restaurant is set to open next month in Iowa City! The restaurant is called Royceann’s Soul Food Cottage and it's owned by Royceann Porter, the former Johnson County Board of Supervisors Chair. If you...
WQAD
Crews: Man arrested after setting fire at Davenport hotel
The fire happened at the Comfort Inn and Suites just north of I-80. Crews told News 8 that Terry Kirby was arrested for setting the fire.
UPDATE: Man used lighter to set motel mattress ablaze, police allege
UPDATE: Police allege a 60-year-old Davenport man committed first-degree arson early Saturday when he used a lighter to set a mattress on fire in at the Comfort Inn, according to arrest affidavits. Davenport Fire Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set, according to a news release. Fire Investigators and Davenport Police arrested Terry Lee […]
KWQC
Rock Island Police Department bids farewell to K-9 Officer Basco
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department bid a sad farewell to former Rock Island Police K-9 Officer Basco, a Belgian Malinois, who was laid to rest last week due to health reasons. Basco worked alongside K-9 Handler Lawler for eight years and died just short of...
Man wounded in Davenport Saturday night, 2 teens arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man was wounded during a Saturday night shooting in Davenport, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. Police responded to the 1000 block of South Concord Street around 6:22 p.m. to a report of shots fired with a victim. Police found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
KWQC
Davenport park to get new obstacle play feature
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Emis Park is set to get a new obstacle play feature, according to Davenport City officials. The new play feature is part of the ARPA park improvements, according to a Facebook post by city officials. The park will replace the current structure, city officials said. Installation...
KCJJ
North Liberty Police arrest OWI suspect with dangerously high BAC
North Liberty Police have arrested a drunk driving suspect who they say had a dangerously high level of intoxication. Officers noticed a 2017 Cadillac XTS squealing its tires and driving erratically as it turned from northbound Kansas Avenue to westbound Penn Street just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The vehicle also had an expired registration.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island man sentenced to 5 years after Walmart riot
A 22-year-old Rock Island man was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years in connection with a 2019 stabbing in a Davenport Walmart. Juan Jinez pleaded guilty to a felony charge of willful injury Friday in Scott County Court, where he appeared with his attorney. He also was fined $1,025.
KWQC
Country Style Ice Cream moving locations
DAVENPORT, Iowa, and BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport ice cream shop will be relocating, but good news, the business will not be moving too far away. Country Style Ice Cream announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the business will be relocating its Utica Ridge shop to Bettendorf, 3591 Tanglefoot Lane, this spring.
KCJJ
Coralville Police arrest convicted felon accused of carrying firearm away from the scene of fatal shooting of 3-year-old
Coralville Police have arrested a wanted Iowa City man accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a shooting that killed a three-year-old. Officers were called to a 9-1-1 hang-up at an apartment on 2nd Avenue just after 3:45 Sunday morning. Arriving officers found 33-year-old Chris Gordon of Sandusky Drive inside. Police knew Gordon had warrants for his arrest, and he was taken into custody despite numerous attempts to leave the apartment.
ourquadcities.com
School bus rear ended in Whiteside County
This morning, Feb. 13th, 2023, at 7:29 a.m., Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to 17218 Lincoln Road (U.S. 30) for a car vs. school bus crash with injuries. The initial crash investigation determined that Zane J. Gifford, 32, of Whitewater, Wis., was traveling westbound on U.S. 30 when he rear-ended a Morrison Community School District bus (operated by RC Smith Transportation), according to the Whiteside County Sherrif’s Office.
KCJJ
IC woman accused of crashing car into mobile home
Crashing her car into a mobile home has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. Johnson County deputies were called to the Lake Ridge manufactured housing community just before 5am Friday for a 2019 Nissan Sentra that had blown through a stop sign and crashed into a residence. Arriving officers say the driver, identified as 18-year-old Dianna Martinez of Beach View Drive, showed signs of impairment. Staff at the Johnson County jail report Martinez had marijuana and a powdery white rock that tested positive for cocaine on her person, as well as a fake driver’s license.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection with theft of credit cards from UI College of Dentistry patient
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a purse and subsequent use of stolen credit cards from a patient at the University of Iowa College of Dentistry. 57-year-old Dwayne Lowe of Agin Court NE was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 12:15 Friday...
UPDATE: 2 arrested after Saturday shooting in Davenport
UPDATE: Two individuals have been arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting. Marc Cameron, age 18, no city listed, has been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing serious injury. Caden Wiseman, age 18, no city listed, has been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful […]
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Two dead in ice fishing accident; dog rescued in Galesburg fire; Ag Mech show returns to WIU
A husband and wife are dead after what appears to be an ice fishing accident in Hancock County. The sheriff's department said it was called to a farm pond near Durham at 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies arriving on the scene managed to pull the couple from the...
QC Fire hockey team to host benefit game for Moline police officer battling brain cancer
A Quad Cities hockey team made up of local firefighters is raising money to support a Moline police officer who has been diagnosed with brain cancer. The Quad City Fire hockey team is made up of more than 15 firefighters from five area departments. The game is slated for Saturday,...
KCJJ
Central Iowa woman arrested after allegedly knocking victim’s fake tooth out during Coralville rap concert
Coralville Police have arrested a woman they say knocked a fake tooth out of a victim’s mouth during a rap concert at Xtream Arena. Arrest records indicate the incident happened just before 8:30 Thursday night at a concert by the rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Officers say they separated 19-year-old Julia Belzer Plaza of Ankeny from another subject as they were fighting. Belzer Plaza allegedly punched the victim in the mouth, knocking out a fake tooth.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of times from Hy-Vee. According to police, three people entered Hy-Vee, Rock Island around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2022. Police said a man stole about $200 worth...
WQAD
